Viral 'Calabash Grandpa' Cuts Down Gourds After Tourist Crowds Overwhelm Home
An elderly man in eastern China who became an unlikely Internet sensation for growing seven gourds on his riverside balcony has cut them down after days of crowds left him and his wife exhausted, The Paper reported today.
Chen Jin’ao, 75, known online as “Calabash Grandpa,” appeared again on the balcony of his old home in Shaoxing’s historic Shusheng Guli scenic area on the evening of September 5. This time, instead of waving to visitors across the river, he used long-handled scissors to cut the gourds from the vines.
Chen lives with his 68-year-old wife, Shen Hualing, in a waterside house near Tanhua Bridge. In March, he planted several gourd seedlings on the balcony. They later produced eight gourds, with seven hanging from the first-floor balcony. Together with Chen, the scene reminded visitors of the classic Chinese animated series Calabash Brothers.
After photos and videos spread online, tourists began traveling to Shaoxing to see the balcony. Young visitors gathered across the river and called out “Grandpa,” prompting Chen to come outside, wave and pose for photos.
“Thank you for coming,” he often told visitors. “The gourds will bring you good luck.”
The scene was described online as one of the most comforting images of the summer. But the attention soon became difficult for the couple. Chen had previously said the gourds would stay for another month and be removed before the Frost’s Descent solar term. However, with visitors calling him every five to 10 minutes during peak times, he began to feel tired.
On September 2, the local community put up a sign asking visitors not to shout loudly because “Grandpa is resting.” On September 5, tourist numbers rose again, and Shen’s dizziness returned after a long day.
A local community official said the gourds were removed partly because the old house sits beside water and the surrounding lanes are narrow, raising safety concerns as crowds gathered. The couple had also spent significant time and energy interacting with visitors.
Shaoxing’s culture and tourism bureau posted a video of Chen cutting down the gourds that night, saying the ancient city has many other places to explore and asking the public to return peace and quiet to the couple.
Chen and Shen lost their only daughter 25 years ago and have no grandchildren. Shen said the online attention had opened their hearts after years of rarely opening their door. The couple had written two notices at home: “No gifts accepted” and “No commercial advertising.”
After cutting down the gourds, Chen sang a song and waved goodbye.
Editor: Wang Qingchu