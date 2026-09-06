Viral 'Calabash Grandpa' Cuts Down Gourds After Tourist Crowds Overwhelm Home

An elderly man in eastern China who became an unlikely Internet sensation for growing seven gourds on his riverside balcony has cut them down after days of crowds left him and his wife exhausted, The Paper reported today.

Chen Jin’ao, 75, known online as “Calabash Grandpa,” appeared again on the balcony of his old home in Shaoxing’s historic Shusheng Guli scenic area on the evening of September 5. This time, instead of waving to visitors across the river, he used long-handled scissors to cut the gourds from the vines.

Chen lives with his 68-year-old wife, Shen Hualing, in a waterside house near Tanhua Bridge. In March, he planted several gourd seedlings on the balcony. They later produced eight gourds, with seven hanging from the first-floor balcony. Together with Chen, the scene reminded visitors of the classic Chinese animated series Calabash Brothers.

After photos and videos spread online, tourists began traveling to Shaoxing to see the balcony. Young visitors gathered across the river and called out “Grandpa,” prompting Chen to come outside, wave and pose for photos.

“Thank you for coming,” he often told visitors. “The gourds will bring you good luck.”

The scene was described online as one of the most comforting images of the summer. But the attention soon became difficult for the couple. Chen had previously said the gourds would stay for another month and be removed before the Frost’s Descent solar term. However, with visitors calling him every five to 10 minutes during peak times, he began to feel tired.