[Biopharma]
AstraZeneca
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline

Shanghai Biopharma Firm WuXi AppTec Q1 Revenue Hits Record

by Zhou Weiran
April 28, 2026
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WuXi AppTec, headquartered in Shanghai, reported a 26.68% jump in first-quarter net profit to 4.65 billion yuan, driven by a 28.81 percent increase in total revenue to a record-breaking 12.44 billion yuan (US$1.82 billion).

This robust performance was primarily fueled by its chemistry division, which saw revenue surge 43.7 percent to 10.62 billion yuan. Meanwhile, its testing business expanded by 35 percent and biology saw 10 percent growth.

Founded in 2000 by chemist Ge Li, the company operates on a "CRDMO" model, providing an integrated "end-to-end" platform that enables a single provider to take a drug from initial concept to finished medicine.

Its client roster spans Chinese leaders such as Jiangsu Hengrui and global giants including AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer, all of whom rely on this model to accelerate development without the burden of managing multiple separate contractors.

Editor: Yao Minji

#AstraZeneca#Pfizer#GlaxoSmithKline#Shanghai
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