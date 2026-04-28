Shanghai's Junshi Biosciences Reports Revenue Surge in Q1
Shanghai-based Junshi Biosciences significantly narrowed its losses in the first quarter to 20.6 million yuan (US$3 million) compared to 235 million yuan in the same period last year. The sharp improvement came on the back of a 45 percent jump in revenue to 726 million yuan.
The growth was primarily fueled by strong demand for the company's flagship PD-1 monoclonal antibody, toripalimab, sold under the brand name Tuoyi. Domestic sales of the drug surged 39 percent to 623 million yuan, underscoring its growing foothold in China's competitive oncology market.
Founded in 2012, Junshi specializes in monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins, with toripalimab serving as the cornerstone of its portfolio. The drug has secured regulatory approvals for multiple tumor types, including melanoma, nasopharyngeal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.
Editor: Yao Minji