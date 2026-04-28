Shanghai's Junshi Biosciences Reports Revenue Surge in Q1

Shanghai-based Junshi Biosciences significantly narrowed its losses in the first quarter to 20.6 million yuan (US$3 million) compared to 235 million yuan in the same period last year. The sharp improvement came on the back of a 45 percent jump in revenue to 726 million yuan.

The growth was primarily fueled by strong demand for the company's flagship PD-1 monoclonal antibody, toripalimab, sold under the brand name Tuoyi. Domestic sales of the drug surged 39 percent to 623 million yuan, underscoring its growing foothold in China's competitive oncology market.