Super babies? Embryonic Genetic Screening Goes Commercial

Breeding better babies, which was once left to chance, is now becoming a business that scores, prices and optimizes what a birth may produce. In the Silicon Valley, embryo screening is going beyond its traditional medical pretext and taking on a commercial approach. What began as a tool to avoid severe genetic diseases is now being repackaged to improve the odds for babies with better health, sharper brains, prettier faces and even greater academic potential. This is not the gene editing of sci-fi that so worries many people on ethical grounds. It is something more mundane but perhaps as powerful. A growing number of biotech startups now offer whole-genome sequencing for embryos, using a handful of cells to read billions of DNA base pairs. Their core product is not certainty but comparison. Using polygenic risk scores, they aggregate thousands of genetic variants into a single profile, then rank embryos relative to one another. Parents are told which option looks "better" on paper. Companies such as Orchid and Genomic Prediction have positioned their services carefully. They emphasize disease risk reduction, probability forecasting and informed choice. On Orchid's website, it claims to sequence over 99 percent of an embryo's DNA, noting "with much more data, more risks can be identified."

Some companies do not stop at screening for clearly defined inherited diseases such as congenital heart defects or hemophilia. They go further, using algorithms to estimate an embryo's future health risks, including the statistical likelihood of developing cancer, Alzheimer's disease, obesity or even schizophrenia. These forecasts are not based on single disease-causing genes. They rely on correlations between thousands of genetic variants and population-level outcomes, a probability approach that sits at the heart of the controversy surrounding this industry. What has drawn even greater attention is cognitive screening. Some companies, such as Heliospect Genomics, Herasight and Nucleus Genomics, claim their models can use genetic data to estimate an embryo's future intellectual potential, personality traits and physical characteristics. Some even claim algorithms that generate a projected "IQ potential" score for each embryo. Beyond embryo selection, even more radical experiments are moving from theory into early-stage research. Artificial wombs, lab-grown human eggs derived from stem cells, and other reproductive technologies are no longer confined to speculative science. One of the most closely watched efforts comes from Conception, a startup backed by OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman, which is exploring ways to convert ordinary blood cells into human eggs. Technically ambitious. Ethically seismic. For now, however, these realms remain largely at the frontier of biotech. What is already real, and quietly expanding, is the market built around embryo screening and selection. In July 2025, The Washington Post confirmed that Elon Musk has at least one child conceived through embryo genetic screening. And he's not alone among Silicon Valley elite. According to the newspaper's investigation, the world's oldest-known "super babies" are now over 5 years old, and the global number was estimated to have reached hundreds in 2025. The parents are predominantly Silicon Valley technology executives, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, a narrow but influential group that now forms the core customer base of this emerging market. A full cycle of embryo sequencing, scoring and selection typically costs between US$50,000 and US$200,000. That price point alone defines the market. The clients are overwhelmingly high-income families, people already accustomed to thinking in probabilities and assessing returns against risks. To them, embryo selection is framed less as playing God and more as risk management. Compared with elite private schools, legacy admissions or early-stage venture bets, the logic feels familiar. Make the best decision with the information available. Act early. Accept that nothing is guaranteed.