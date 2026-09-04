Daily Buzz: 4 September 2026

Top News

ByteDance Said to Have Secured Jumbo Loan China tech giant ByteDance, which operates video-sharing platform TikTok, AI agent Doubao and the Volcano Engine cloud platform, has secured a US$30 billion loan, Asia's second-largest dollar-denominated debt deal this year, Bloomberg News reported. The company was earlier reported to be seeking US$20 billion. The size of the debt sale is overshadowed only by SoftBank's US$40 billion bridge loan in March. ByteDance joins US AI giants in tapping debt markets to finance the costly development of artificial intelligence. The opening margin for ByteDance's three-year loan is 68 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by US Treasury securities. The loan drew strong interest from lenders. Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are coordinators for the deal.

UN Agency Warns Supersize El Niño Is Underway The UN World Meteorological Organization said in a report released on Thursday that the world has entered a "danger zone of extreme weather," saying El Niño could be shaping up to be the strongest on record. El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon that can trigger severe droughts, stronger typhoons and flooding around the world. "El Niño is being supersized before our eyes," said UN head António Guterres. "The science leaves no room for doubt: the planet is in uncharted waters, and those waters are heating up." El Niño starts in the Pacific Ocean, warming sea temperatures that in turn have repercussions on global winds, pressure and rainfall patterns. The new UN report said sea temperatures have already risen 2 degrees Centigrade above average in recent weeks and could rise to 4 degrees above normal, or even 8 degrees in some areas of the Pacific. The report said this year's El Niño will last through next February.

Putin Hints at Possible Peace in War Against Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that there is a "chance" for a peace settlement with Ukraine as global pressure mounts to end the more than four-year war. "Ultimately, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict – Russia and Ukraine," he told an economic forum in Vladivostok. "Is there a chance for peace? In my view, yes." US-led talks to try to end the war stalled after Washington's attention pivoted to the war against Iran and there were no signs that Moscow was willing to bend on its demand for sweeping territorial concessions that Kiev rejects. US CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow last week, where he reportedly warned the Kremlin not to escalate the conflict. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this week that Russia is becoming "increasingly reckless," after Germany accused Moscow of a drone attack last month on Leipzig airport, an air transport base for deliveries to Ukraine.

Iran Attacks US Bases as End of Pause in Fighting Continues Iran again targeted US bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait as strikes escalated this week after a one-month lull in fighting. Tehran said on Thursday that it hit the satellite communication systems, equipment depots and fighter aircraft hangars of the US army at the Ahmad al-Jaber air base in Kuwait with missiles and drones. US allies Bahrain and Jordan said a day earlier that their air defense systems intercepted Iranian air attacks. Global benchmark Brent crude futures ended New York trading at US$95.52 a barrel.

Israel Security Minister Proposes Forced Expulsion of Gaza Palestinians Israel's far-right national security minister set forth a plan for the forced expulsion of all Palestinians from Gaza, ahead of closely fought national elections in October. Itamar Ben-Gvir said the plan aims to remove 250,000 Palestinians from the coastal enclave in the first year, followed by the rest of its 2-million population over the next six years. He said other countries stand ready to take in Palestinians but didn't identify them.

Top Business

Moonshot AI Reportedly Files for Hong Kong IPO Chinese tech startup Moonshot AI, developer of the Kimi large-language models, has confidentially ‌filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering, seeking to raise US$3 billion, according to Reuters and Chinese media. The company said it has no comment on the reports, which speculated the IPO may take place as early as the fourth quarter. The Beijing-based company raised US$3.5 billion in a July fundraising round and is reportedly planning a final pre-IPO round to raise its valuation to US$50 billion. The company made global headlines in July with the unveiling of its Kimi K3, a 2.8 trillion-parameter model that it said is the world's largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching that of US giant Anthropic and OpenAI. Kimi K3 is designed for advanced reasoning, long-horizon coding and knowledge work. The model features a 1 million-token context window, allowing it to process and retain substantially more information than earlier generations in a single prompt.

Sam's Club Opens Sixth Store in Beijing as China Expansion Continues US retail giant Walmart's Sam's Club arm opened its sixth store in Beijing this week as it accelerates expansion on the Chinese mainland. The membership-only retailer earlier said it plans to open 13 new stores nationwide this year, bringing the total to 76. The Beijing outlet debut drew long lines of shoppers, the South China Morning Post reported. The company has survived in China where other foreign retailers have failed by sticking to a strategy of offering exclusive merchandise to attract mid- and upper-wealth consumers. Sam's Club said last month that it had 10.7 million paid members in China as of June, with total annual membership revenue set to hit 3 billion yuan (US$450 million). Its dual membership tiers are priced at 260 yuan and 680 yuan a year.

CATL Head Warns of 'Shortcut' Culture in Chinese Industry Robin Zeng, chairman and chief executive of Contemporary Ampere Technology (CATL), the world's largest battery maker for electric cars, told a global battery conference in China that competition in the industry is causing some companies to cut corners, jeopardizing product quality and consumer trust. China is the world's biggest manufacturer of new energy vehicles and also holds 70 percent of the global power battery market. More than 600 new vehicle models and variants have been launched on the Chinese mainland this year, with some batteries suffering alarming failures. Leading automakers, including SAIC Volkswagen, Great Wall, Chery and XPeng, have also spoken out against rushed development. Regulators are tightening oversight, targeting vehicles launched without sufficient testing. "Quality is not something inspected into a product," Zeng said. "It is designed and manufactured into it."

Ligent Reportedly Poised to Begin HK Listing Ligent Technologies, a Chinese maker of optical communications equipment, plans to launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as mid-September, seeking to raise HK$6.2 billion, Reuters reported. Qingdao-based Ligent is 49 percent owned by home-appliance group Hisense, with private equity firm Primavera Capital a significant minority shareholder. Ligent makes optical transceivers, optical chips and network terminals used in data centers, cloud computing and telecommunications networks. The company posted a 30 percent increase in profit in the first half to 510 million yuan (US$76 million) on 5.4 billion yuan of revenue.

Economy & Markets

Tencent Music to Sell at Least US$500 Million of Debt Tencent Music Entertainment Group launched a US dollar bond sale with 5- and 10-year senior unsecured notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday. The separately listed music-streaming arm of Chinese tech giant Tencent gave initial price guidance of about 90 basis points over the 5-year US Treasury yield and about 125 basis points over the 10-year Treasury yield. The sale is expected to be sized at a minimum US$500 million. The proceeds will go toward refinancing offshore debt and share repurchases.

Allianz China Reports Tripling of First-Half Profit Allianz China Insurance, the Chinese mainland's first wholly foreign-owned insurance holding company, said first-half net profit nearly tripled from a year earlier to 615 million yuan (US$92 million), with gross premium income rising 7 percent. Its life insurance subsidiary had 15 percent growth in revenue to 3.6 billion yuan, with profit more than doubling to 390 million yuan. Allianz China, which began operations in Shanghai in 2020, said it aims to deliver a fourfold increase in profits by 2030.

China Is Cracking Down on AI-Generated Junk Content China stepped up its crackdown on AI-generated junk content cluttering social media and news feeds, the South China Morning Post reported, citing China's internet watchdog. The clearance of low-grade, mass-produced, machine-created content has thus far resulted in the elimination of 5.6 million pieces of content from 49,000 accounts, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China. The sweep encompassed 2,400 websites and apps, including those operated by Douyin, Kuaishou, RedNote and WeChat.

Susquehanna Plans Hong Kong Expansion to Capture ETF Market US-based quantitative trading firm Susquehanna International Group plans to expand its footprint in Hong Kong as it seeks greater exposure to China's rapidly growing market in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to Reuters. The market maker plans to more than double the size of its Hong Kong office and hire more employees. The expansion comes as China considers allowing Western trading firms to participate as market makers in its growing ETF market, which became Asia's largest last year with a value exceeding 6 trillion yuan (US$893 billion).

China's Services Sector Activity Expands Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in August amid stronger domestic demand, S&P's RatingDog survey of purchasing managers showed. Its measure of general services stood at 51.4 for August, up from 50.4 in July, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. The reading was in contrast to a government survey released earlier this week, which showed weak domestic demand weighing on services activity despite the summer travel peak. The two surveys don't sample the same range of companies.

Musk Predicts AI to Give Global Growth Annual US$30 Trillion Boost Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, predicted artificial intelligence will drive up to a 30 percent increase in global growth, adding as much at US$30 trillion a year. He forecast there will be 1 billion humanoid robots in 10 years, each outperforming human productivity fivefold.

Dutch Central Bank Shifts Some Gold Reserves From North America The central bank of the Netherlands said it has moved 86 metric tons of its gold reserves to London from the US and Canada, citing "increasing geopolitical unrest" and saying it will make it easier to trade the bullion if events warrant. "We assume that we will never need to deploy the gold," the bank said, "but it is nevertheless necessary to strengthen our resilience and preparedness." Before the shift, carried out between March and August, the Dutch bank held 31 percent of its gold in New York and nearly 20 percent in Ottawa. The bank holds about a third of its bullion reserves in the Netherlands.

Corporate

Tmall Launches AI Token Center Alibaba's online retail Tmall has launched an AI subscription center that allows users to buy token plans and other services from major Chinese large-language-model providers, bringing AI subscriptions into mainstream e-commerce. The platform offers services from Alibaba Cloud, Zhipu AI, Moonshot's Kimi and MiniMax, including recurring token and coding plans, and pay-as-you-go top-ups. The move follows Zhipu AI's launch of an official Tmall flagship store a day earlier, with searches for the site surging 40-fold on the first day. Tmall is also expanding its AI hardware offerings, including AI personal computers, smart learning devices and smart glasses.

Hutchmed Signs US$1.4 Billion Licensing Deal with Glaxo Hong Kong-based Hutchmed, which has its research and development center in Shanghai, said it signed a deal valued at up to US$1.4 billion to license its early-stage cancer therapy to global pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline. It gives Glaxo exclusive rights outside the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to develop and commercialize its HMPL-A830 drug, aimed at patients with colon, lung and pancreatic tumors. Under the deal, Hutchmed will be responsible for global Phase I development, which is expected to start by the end of the year.

Huawei Pushes Deeper Into AI Drug Discovery Tech giant Huawei plans to expand AI partnerships with Chinese pharmaceutical companies into drug development and clinical applications, using its Ascend AI processors and Kunpeng computing platform. The company said existing projects are mainly with domestic drugmakers and hospitals, with more collaborations expected as it deepens its healthcare strategy. Huawei already works with state-owned Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings on what it calls the industry's first production-validated AI drug-discovery model, built on its own chips. The move positions Huawei more directly against Nvidia, which has forged AI research partnerships with global drugmakers, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, as technology companies race to capture the fast-growing AI drug-discovery market. Industry forecasts suggest AI could cut early-stage drug-development timelines and costs by about half over the next three to five years.

Chagee Teahouse Posts 7-Fold Profit Surge Chagee Teahouse, a leading Chinese premium tea drinks chain sometimes called the "Oriental Starbucks," has reported second-quarter profit attributed to ordinary shareholders surged 7 times from a year earlier to 467.3 million yuan (US$69 million) on a 2.5 percent increase in revenue to 3.4 billion yuan. The Nasdaq-listed company said it had 7,639 global outlets as of June 30, an 8.5 percent gain. Revenue from franchised teahouses totaled 2.5 billion yuan, and sales in outlets it owns rose to 940.6 million yuan. Operating expenses dropped 10 percent, and sales and marketing expenses declined 22 percent. For the first half, the chain reported profit rose to 917.6 million yuan from 712.6 million yuan a year earlier on a 3.4 percent decline in revenue to 6.7 billion yuan.

Audi, SAIC Motor Form Venture for China-Exclusive Brand Volkswagen subsidiary Audi said it has established a venture with its ‌Chinese partner, Shanghai-based SAIC Motor, focused on the China-exclusive AUDI brand. Reuters reported the collaboration will focus on vehicle and driving-control technologies, AI-powered immersive smart cockpits and next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems tailored to premium Chinese customers. It will jointly develop four AUDI models, with the first vehicle scheduled for launch in 2028.