Shanghai Optical Computing Startup Secures Funding for Product Development

Shanghai optical computing startup Guangjiu has raised tens of millions of yuan in angel funding to develop its products and test them with customers.

Dingfeng Kechuang led the round, joined by Pudong Venture Capital and existing investor Zhongke Chuangxing. The report put the company's post-investment valuation in the hundreds of millions of yuan, without disclosing an exact amount for either the financing or the valuation.

Founded in 2024 and based in Zhangjiang, Guangjiu develops optical computing processors for artificial intelligence at the edge, where data is processed close to the equipment producing it. The company is targeting applications in areas including nuclear fusion, quantum computing and chip manufacturing.

The proceeds will go toward refining standardized processor products, expanding the technical team and conducting tests with key customers, the report said.

Commercial director Bao Hongfei said the company would accelerate product development and customer validation as it moves its technology from the laboratory into industrial use.

The startup originated at ShanghaiTech University. In a separate account of a May 29 industry visit, Shanghai Jiao Tong University said co-founder and technical director Li Ruiqian outlined a development plan linking initial applications, technology improvements and market expansion.