Horizon Robotics Sets Sights on Overtaking Nvidia in Autonomous Vehicle Silicon
by Yao MinjiSeptember 7, 2026
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Beijing's Horizon Robotics has set its sights on eclipsing Nvidia next year to become the dominant supplier of high-end autonomous-driving processors.
Founder and CEO Yu Kai noted that Horizon currently holds 32 percent of China's passenger-car smart-driving chip market, edging past Nvidia's 29 percent share, though it still trails in the specialized urban "navigation on autopilot" sector.
Horizon entered the market in 2025 with its 560 Tops chip as automakers moved toward more advanced self-driving technologies. The company is also expanding into robotics through its startup D-Robotics, whose latest fundraising round valued it at more than US$3 billion.
Editor: Lu Feiran
#Beijing
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