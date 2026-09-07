[News]
Bank of China
Shanghai
Agricultural Bank of China

China Introduces US$54 Billion Capital Injection for Banks, Insurers

by Shine
September 7, 2026
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To advance its goal of building a world-class financial sector, China announced a 360 billion yuan ($54 billion) recapitalization plan for its premier state-backed financial institutions on Sunday, according to the South China Morning Post.

As part of the initiative, China Life Insurance stated on its website that it will secure 35 billion yuan to bolster its financial resilience and risk management. State-owned lenders are also tapping markets for substantial capital: the Agricultural Bank of China aims to gather up to 160 billion yuan by issuing new mainland shares to the finance ministry and additional investors, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is pursuing a private placement of up to 100 billion yuan.

Concurrently, a Shanghai stock exchange filing reveals that The People's Insurance Company intends to raise up to 15 billion yuan via an onshore share issuance fully backed by cash from the finance ministry. The cash injections follow recent high-level policy discussions calling for stronger fiscal intervention to offset economic headwinds.

Editor: Lu Feiran

#Bank of China#Shanghai#Agricultural Bank of China#China Life Insurance
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