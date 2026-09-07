Shanghai Quantum Computing Startup Raises 300 Million Yuan

The fundraising comes a little more than three months after its previous round, investment news outlet PEdaily reported. The Shanghai company, founded in 2025 by physicist Yu Wenlong, develops superconducting quantum computing technology, with work spanning chips, control equipment, software and complete systems.

Fosun Capital and other institutional investors joined the round, while existing shareholder Junshan Capital increased its investment. The company disclosed the financing in a statement.

Shanghai quantum computing startup Juliang Guangqi has raised 300 million yuan in an extended angel round led by Guoxin Fund, bringing its total angel financing to 500 million yuan, the company announced on September 7.

Its manufacturing strategy uses silicon substrates and established semiconductor processes to make quantum chips. The company said in its announcement that it had completed development of first- and second-generation chips and was working on a third generation with a multilayer structure.

Juliang Guangqi told PEdaily that a chip containing more than 100 quantum bits had been packaged and was awaiting testing. It also said it had produced a prototype microwave control system. These are company-reported development milestones, rather than evidence of a commercially proven general-purpose quantum computer.

The startup said it had generated revenue from quantum chip sales and related business, but disclosed no revenue figure in the announcement. PEdaily reported that discussions with industrial customers and computing centers included expressions of interest involving several quantum computers.

The company told PEdaily that access to industrial resources and cooperation with investors mattered more than simply increasing the size of the round, as it seeks to connect chip development with manufacturing and customer applications.