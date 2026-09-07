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Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music

by Li Qian
September 7, 2026
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The inaugural International Audio-Visual Arts Carnival will be held in Shanghai from September 24 to October 18, transforming the city into a monthlong playground of arts, light and music.

The Shanghai Exhibition Center will be the principal venue, presenting four major events: an international exhibition, an immersive show, expert discussions and a closing gala.

Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music

Global enterprises and Shanghai innovators will display spatial audio, AI image restoration, extended reality (XR), humanoid robotics, and other innovative technologies at the International Audio-Visual Arts Experience Exhibition on September 24-27.

The "Audio-Visual Wonderland" immersive show on September 25-27 will merge Chinese culture with live performance and digital technologies. It will combine 3D mapping, motion capture and LiDAR to create an immersive world where actors, sets and digital imagery interact, reinterpreting traditional culture through a contemporary viewpoint.

On September 25-26, four international audio-visual art and technology high-end salons will bring together specialists to explore industry developments. The carnival will conclude with an international audio-visual arts gala.

The carnival and the China Shanghai International Arts Festival will host two outdoor concerts at the Shanghai Exhibition Center Fountain Plaza.

On September 25, an esports-themed symphonic concert will perform soundtracks from "League of Legends" and "Honor of Kings." On September 27, Oscar-winning composer Tan Dun will lead the China National Symphony Orchestra in a classical symphony concert.

Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music

Beyond the main venue, events will extend across commercial, cultural and waterfront landmarks in Jing'an District.

From September 19 to October 7, the fourth "Shining Shanghai Light Up Jing'an" International Light Festival will return to Jing'an Park. Award-winning works from its light-art competition will also be projected at Suhewan MixC World and Shenyuli, along Suzhou Creek.

From September 20 to October 18, the Suzhou Creek waterfront will also serve as the only official off-site venue for the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters. The program will include themed buses and sightseeing cruises.

Shanghai Set to Sparkle with a Month of Arts, Light and Music

From September 28 to October 7, the New Tech & Culture Innovation Festival will take over the Nanjing Road W. area, with Tencent Music Entertainment joining the program with nearly 100 events.

During the carnival, Jing'an will distribute three types of custom wristbands at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Jiuguang Department Store, Jing'an Park, Zhangyuan Garden and other commercial and cultural landmarks.

The wristbands will link users to event information and bookings, enable on-site check-ins and unlock exclusive perks, including discount coupons.

Jing'an will also distribute consumer vouchers through its "Culture, Commerce, Tourism, Sports and Exhibitions" mini program.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Nanjing Road#Shanghai International Arts Festival#Suzhou Creek#Shanghai Exhibition Center#Oscar#Honor#Rolex#Tencent#HKRI Taikoo Hui#Tencent Music Entertainment#Shanghai#Nanjing#Suzhou
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