China's Industrial Firms Post Profits in 2025

Profits of China's major industrial firms returned to growth in 2025, putting an end to a three-year streak of declines, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Emerging sectors such as equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing have served as major growth drivers, the bureau said.

Profits of China's major industrial firms, referring to those with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.8 million), increased 0.6 percent year-on-year to 7.4 trillion yuan last year.

By sector, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry had its profit triple in 2025, topping others, while the net earnings of its non-ferrous metal counterpart also jumped 22.6 percent on an annual basis.

The profit of the computer, communications, and other electronic equipment manufacturing industries rose by 19.5 percent, and the production and supply of electricity and heat power industries rose by 13.9 percent.

In 2025, textile net earnings fell 12 percent, while petroleum and natural gas extraction earnings fell 18.7 percent. The coal mining and washing industry lost 41.8 percent, the most.

Profit from car manufacturing rose 0.6 percent year over year in 2025.