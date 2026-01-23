Chinese Mergers, Acquisitions Surge in Search for Efficiency, Markets

China's corporate sector posted a 30 percent increase in mergers and acquisitions last year both at home and abroad as the government encouraged consolidation to raise business efficiency and expand markets. The trend is forecast to continue this year though risks remain for the unwary. The transaction value of China-related M&A in 2025 rose to US$350 billion, with overseas deals surging 80 percent to US$20 billion, according to consulting firm Roland Berger. "Strong growth in China's M&A market is not just a simple matter of quantity," said Neil Wu, a partner of Roland Berger. "A previous model of short-term arbitrage relying on capital leverage has been gradually replaced by more prudent and strategy-driven deals, which have become the mainstream." Companies in sectors such as green technology, digital technology and high-end manufacturing are among those looking to mergers and acquisitions to create stronger business structures, improve their value and expand markets.

Credit: Imaginechina

Swiss-based investment bank UBS has been a leading advisor in the process. Last year, the Chinese M&A market was the most active in Asia, said Samson Lo, co-head of merger and acquisition advisory for UBS in the Asia-Pacific region. Among the headline M&A deals in 2025 was the merger between Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities, which created the US$230-billion brokerage powerhouse Guotai Haitong Securities (stock ticker: 601211.SS) – the second-largest securities firm in China. Also on the domestic front, China State Shipbuilding Corp (600150.SS) merged with China Shipbuilding Industry to create a 700-billion-yuan (US$97billion) company that controls as much as 21 percent of the competitive global industry. Overseas, Chinese appliance maker Midea Group (000333.SZ) acquired the environment division of Swiss firm building products supplier Arbonia in a deal valued at 760 million euros (US$885 million). Chinese miners, too, have been active in M&A. Mining multinational giant Zijin (601899.SS) spent US$1.2 billion last year to acquire Kazakhstan-based RG Gold, adding to its portfolio of foreign mining assets. Back home, the Longyan-based company took control of western Chinese lithium producer Zangge Mining in a US$1.8 billion deal.

Credit: Ti Gong

"Chinese firms are showing strong interest in expanding overseas despite current risks associated with heightened geopolitical tensions," Lo said. "Mergers and acquisitions are a fast route to expansion." Chinese companies eager to expand global competitiveness are looking for takeover targets with business synergies and strong markets. However, Julie Hao, a partner of international tax and transaction services at consulting firm EY, said mergers and acquisitions are not without risks. "Many Chinese companies are running headlong into more stringent regulatory controls, even hurdles, abroad," she said, which makes the future harder to predict if controls tighten further. One high-profile case of a foreign takeover gone sour is Jiaxing-based Wingtech (600745.SS)'s purchase of the Dutch chipmaker Nexperia from Philips in 2019. Prodded by US restrictions on foreign chipmakers, the government of the Netherlands last year took over administrative control Nexperia amid a dispute between the parent company and its subsidiary over management and other issues. The bitter wrangling has continued for months, with a Dutch court decision still pending. More recently, Defu Technology (301511.SZ), a maker of thin copper foil vital in production of printed circuit boards, said it is scrapping its 174 million euro plan to acquire Circuit Foil Luxembourg from Volta Energy Solutions after the Luxembourg government put unacceptable conditions on the sale. The restrictions limited the Jiangxi-based company to only a minority stake, with no veto power over management decisions.