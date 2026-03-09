AI Enters the Delivery Room as Shanghai Hospital Launches Women's Health Agent

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai has unveiled the city's first artificial intelligence medical agent designed specifically for maternity and female healthcare, integrating the technology into the full medical process.

The Alibaba Cloud-developed AI agent integrates clinical reasoning, knowledge representation, and process management to provide a systematic service. Fragmented AI applications, inconsistent data, and insufficient professional specificity are longstanding issues in gynecological and obstetric practice.

"Xiaohong," known as "Little Red," is now Shanghai's first generative AI application officially registered in the medical service sector.

"The hospital's official WeChat account now offers 24/7 support from Xiaohong, including guidance, explanation, treatment coordination, and emotional support. The report's interpretation, intelligent navigation, postoperative rehabilitation instructions, and long-term follow-up are available, and the AI has strong emotional perception," Dr Jiang Hua, hospital president, said. "Its performance exceeds that of general-purpose models."

Xiaohong also supports bilingual interaction, responding in English when queried in English.

Currently, the hospital is further training the agent to enhance its clinical evaluation and diagnostic capabilities to better support physicians.

"We have fed the system millions of data points and medical journals from both domestic and international sources. The agent is now able to provide timely assistance to doctors, and its capabilities continue to improve," Jiang added.

A cervical cancer diagnosis and treatment agent can identify imaging within seconds, highlight lesions, assess risk, and provide accurate diagnostic support. This should empower grassroots medical institutions, boost primary-level service capacity, and improve cervical cancer care.

To accelerate the adoption of its AI solution, the hospital has partnered with 19 medical institutions and nine enterprises nationwide to establish the country's first intelligent innovation alliance focused on healthcare AI.