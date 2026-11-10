CIIE Report Offers Vital Tips for Chinese Firms 'Going Global'

While the China International Import Expo helps multinational companies better navigate the Chinese market, many domestic enterprises are also joining the league of MNCs but need tutoring in their process of "going global".

This was pointed out by a report on globalization of Chinese enterprises released at the 9th CIIE, which drew to close on Tuesday. Among the leading authors of the report are consulting firm Deloitte and local media platform China Business Network.

Chinese companies need to move from simply "going beyond the domestic market" to really "moving into the local markets" and deploy their increasing strength in high technologies to counter risks in a world that is now harder to integrate. They also require the nurturing of more resilience to endure a much longer process for success, according to the report.

"Different from the previous two stages featuring product-based and capacity-based strengths, Chinese companies trying to explore overseas markets have now entered a brand new stage, which is marked by value chain globalization," said Lawrence Jin, chief growth officer at Deloitte China.

"The industrial upgrading and AI (artificial intelligence) revolution are offering new opportunities. At this stage, success hinges on the realization of three critical balances: between long-term strategy and agile operations, between security and compliance as well as commercial efficiency, and between global governance and local adaptation," he added.