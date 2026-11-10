From Display to Pharmacies: China's Import Expo Offers Peek Into Latest Drugs

The latest medicines on display at the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai are offering a glimpse of what could soon reach Chinese hospitals and pharmacies. For global pharmaceutical companies, the annual trade fair is an opportunity to introduce new treatments to the Chinese market, sometimes well before they become commercially available. At Novo Nordisk's booth, attention has turned to CagriSema, the Danish drugmaker's next-generation obesity treatment that combines two medicines in a single weekly injection. The experimental drug pairs semaglutide, the active ingredient in the company's blockbuster weight-loss treatment Wegovy, with cagrilintide, a long-acting amylin analogue. The two target different pathways involved in appetite regulation, aiming to deliver greater weight loss than either medicine alone. "It's a combination of two strengths, so the weight loss can be greater," said Ling Yunzhi, a medical adviser at Novo Nordisk's CIIE booth.

Credit: Tan Weiyun / China Biz Buzz

Clinical results suggest the combination could push weight loss beyond what is typically achieved with standard-dose semaglutide. In the Phase III REDEFINE 1 trial, CagriSema delivered an estimated average weight loss of 22.7 percent after 68 weeks, compared with 16.1 percent for semaglutide alone, assuming patients remained on treatment. For someone weighing 100 kilograms, the higher percentage would translate into nearly 23kg of weight loss. The drug has been submitted for regulatory approval in both the United States and China. Novo Nordisk said in its November 4 quarterly report that it expects the Chinese regulatory review to be completed in the first half of 2028. The company is also seeking Chinese approval for an oral version of semaglutide for weight management, giving patients a potential alternative to weekly injections. Beyond treatments aimed at widespread conditions such as obesity, some of the new medicines making their China debut are designed for diseases that remain little known – even among patients who have them. That is the territory CSL is exploring at its first CIIE appearance, which coincides with the Australian biotechnology company's 40th anniversary in China. Long associated with plasma-derived medicines, particularly human albumin, CSL is now showcasing a broader portfolio that includes innovative treatments for rare diseases. One highlight is ANDEMBRY, or garadacimab, an activated Factor XII (FXIIa) inhibitor (monoclonal antibody) indicated for routine prevention of recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older.

Credit: Ti Gong