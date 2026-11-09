Shanghai Science and Technology Museum Signs Pacts With London, Ottawa Counterparts at CIIE

The agreements were signed at the "Openness and Reshaping: Conference on the Development of Natural Science Museums," held on the sidelines of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) today with the Natural History Museum, London, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa, setting out plans for exhibition exchanges, staff visits and resource sharing.

The conference brought together more than 200 representatives from museums, research institutions and international organizations, including more than 50 museum directors from 18 countries.

Ni Minjing, director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, said the CIIE offers an opportunity to deepen ties with leading science museums worldwide.

"We want to use the CIIE to deepen our cooperation with world-class science museums in different countries, so the world can get to know us better and we can bring international expertise and resources to China," he added.

Lisa Leblanc, director-general of the Canada Science and Technology Museum, said collaboration gives museums opportunities to share knowledge, research and professional expertise.

"Any time we get together to share our experiences, knowledge and research, and our ways of working, it can only benefit each other," she noted.

Potential areas of cooperation include science education, exhibition and program exchanges, and technical expertise in areas such as conservation and collection care. Leblanc said such exchanges could strengthen collaboration among museum professionals while making science more accessible to the public.

The conference also explored how museums are expanding their role beyond exhibitions and collections, with a growing focus on science education, cultural exchange and public engagement.

Three forums examined key issues facing the sector: innovation and sustainable development; the acquisition, preservation and presentation of museum collections; and the use of new technologies to enhance visitor experiences.