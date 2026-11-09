AI and Robotics Transform the Future of Healthcare

Medical devices on display at this year's China International Import Expo in Shanghai are taking on tasks that once depended heavily on skilled hands and experienced eyes. From laboratories to operating rooms, advances in automation, artificial intelligence and robotics are changing how medical professionals work, helping turn complex procedures into more precise and streamlined processes. The Intuitive Fosun booth featured da Vinci 5, the latest surgical robot, which debuted in China with a sense of touch.

Credit: Ti Gong

For decades, robotic surgery has relied largely on high-definition, three-dimensional images to guide surgeons, who operate instruments through a console without directly feeling the pressure applied to human tissue. Force Feedback technology in Da Vinci 5 lets surgeons feel resistance through the controls while measuring the forces exerted during surgery. "Since we introduced robotics to the industry and launched our first products 30 years ago, we have lacked haptic feedback and the ability to measure forces," said Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, Intuitive Surgical, and Chairman of the Board, Intuitive Fosun. "We have been working on this technology for decades." The system incorporates more than 150 design innovations, including greater computing power, improved visualization and workflow enhancements designed to support future artificial intelligence applications. Da Vinci 5 is undergoing regulatory review in China after entering the country's special review pathway for innovative medical devices in February. Intuitive Fosun, a joint venture between US-based Intuitive and Fosun Pharma, is also displaying its da Vinci SP single-port surgical system, the locally manufactured da Vinci Xi, and the Ion robotic bronchoscopy platform. The company is celebrating 20 years since da Vinci entered China. By September, over 520 da Vinci and Ion systems had been installed in China, serving over one million patients. China is also taking on a larger role in the company's plans beyond sales and manufacturing. "The R&D ecosystem here in China is strong, and we want to take advantage of that by establishing some of our R&D capabilities locally," Rosa said. He pointed to China's engineering talent, supply chain expertise and advances in robotics, including humanoid robots, as potential sources of innovation. While surgical robots are bringing greater precision to the operating room, another wave of automation is transforming the work that happens much earlier in medical research. At Haier Biomedical, the focus is on making laboratory processes faster, more consistent and less dependent on manual operations. The company is showcasing DreamFlow E, an AI-powered workstation that automates sample dispensing, extraction and purification – procedures that traditionally require considerable manual effort.

Credit: Ti Gong