Shanghai Unveils 12 Key Initiatives for 2026 Digital City Month
The 2026 Shanghai Digital City Month has officially kicked off with the release of 12 major milestones and strategic initiatives designed to accelerate the local smart city ecosystem and digital infrastructure.
The Shanghai Data Bureau and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization jointly issued the Shanghai Digital Public Services White Paper (2026) alongside the Shanghai Digital Public Service Capabilities Map.
Together, the documents outline the city's overall service resource layout and provide single-institution profiling to help enterprises locate and connect with specialized digital resources.
Workforce and AI Officer Enhancements
To elevate service standards, 21 institutions were recognized as A-class digital public service organizations, and 12 frontline workers were named outstanding digital service officers. The "A-Fa" Digital Service Officer AI Agent 2.0, an artificial intelligence agent which will debut this month, incorporates business opportunity matching, expert knowledge bases, and specialized service modules to boost operational efficiency.
Cross-Border Digital Trade & Maritime Integration
Global Expansion: Phase 2 of the 2026 Shanghai Digital Outbound Service Platform Pilot launched with 21 specialized service pilots spanning short-drama localization, human resources and cross-border financing.
Blockchain Maritime Data: The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration and the Shanghai Data Bureau introduced nationwide first–on-chain maritime data applications. Maritime datasets are now integrated into the Shanghai hub of the national blockchain network, establishing a trusted data pipeline for maritime arbitration, vessel valuation, and shipping insurance.
Healthcare & Industrial AI Infrastructure
Health Data Agent: The municipal government introduced "Xiao Yi," an AI service agent created for healthcare data development and utilization.
Public Data Toolchains: The data bureau and China Unicom Shanghai launched the Shanghai High-Quality Dataset Toolchain Platform. It offers public tool capabilities across the entire data lifecycle. The platform lowers barriers for market entities building AI datasets.
Editor: Yao Minji