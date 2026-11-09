Shanghai Unveils 12 Key Initiatives for 2026 Digital City Month

The 2026 Shanghai Digital City Month has officially kicked off with the release of 12 major milestones and strategic initiatives designed to accelerate the local smart city ecosystem and digital infrastructure.

The Shanghai Data Bureau and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization jointly issued the Shanghai Digital Public Services White Paper (2026) alongside the Shanghai Digital Public Service Capabilities Map.

Together, the documents outline the city's overall service resource layout and provide single-institution profiling to help enterprises locate and connect with specialized digital resources.