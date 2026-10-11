IBLAC Tips AI to Drive City's Future Growth

Better use of artificial intelligence, attracting more talented people and increasing investment in education were among the suggestions for Shanghai's future development made by participants at the annual meeting of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the mayor on Sunday. IBLAC members also insisted that Shanghai's policies should remain transparent, consistent and efficient, The council is a platform for seeking advice from the best global companies for the city's growth. "Predictability is very important for companies to make important decisions, and I would suggest Shanghai keeps its policies transparent, consistent and efficient," said John Waldron, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, responding to an on-site question from Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming on how to improve the city's attractiveness for foreign investors. Jason Furman, a professor at Harvard University, said AI has been transforming many industries and it will do the same to a city's development, starting from affecting how the government works. "AI won't steal any jobs from people, but those who can use AI more adeptly will… With AI, people can increase productivity and reliability, which is essential for many businesses," he said in a keynote speech.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining said at the opening that the city, after achieving solid success in the past, would continue to implement reform and opening up to the outside world, while making the service sector a key part to lead innovations and upgrades. "The market-based reforms are expected to arise more from the demand side in the next five years, and we hope to be better powered by technologies for higher quality growth," Chen told the meeting themed "Fostering Innovation-driven Development of Shanghai's Service Sector." Bjørn Gulden, CEO of German sportswear firm adidas, said Shanghai has strong foundations in infrastructure, innovation and consumption. The next frontier is deeper human connection.

"Emotional vitality of a city can become not only a new form of consumption, but a new source of urban competitiveness," he added. Morten Wierod, president and CEO of Swiss automation firm ABB Ltd, said the city of the future will work like an intelligent organism, which will run on frontier technology, prioritize green development, and balance operational efficiency with services that address people's needs. "For Shanghai, already a leading global center with established industries and a track record of innovation and development, harnessing AI will accelerate the city's competitiveness while improving quality of life for its residents," he observed.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily