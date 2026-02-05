Perks to Attract Overseas-Educated Talent

Shanghai has updated its policy to attract overseas-educated talent by simplifying residency and household registration procedures and extending benefits to family members.

Key supports include arrangements for children's education and recognition of overseas professional qualifications.

The policy strongly encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. It offers access to funding, incubation support in dedicated parks, intellectual property protection, and tax incentives.

Additional benefits encompass healthcare, housing assistance, and streamlined entry-exit procedures for foreign nationals.

These measures aim to integrate international expertise into Shanghai's development, particularly in pioneering and emerging industries.

The city provides a supportive ecosystem for professionals and entrepreneurs to launch and grow ventures.