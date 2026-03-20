'Resilience' Takes Center Stage in China's Latest Five-Year Blueprint

China's latest five-year blueprint plan includes "resilience," a concept that scholars, policymakers, and industry leaders have discussed at recent forums and meetings. Originally a physics concept, resilience is the ability of a substance or object to recover from being bent, stretched, or crushed. It means the ability to recover from setbacks, failures, loss, or hardships in humans and societies. The term now covers economic development, national security, climate change, and the energy crisis.

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"It is in close relationship with the rapid changes in the external environment," said Wang Jiaxi, a researcher at the applied economics research center under the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. "We used to stress sustainability in economic development, and now it turns into resilience when the world faces more geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, and uncharted actions." Wang advised early, forward-thinking plans to maintain economic resilience. "China has made a 3-tier structure for its industrial development to enhance economic security and get itself prepared for potential challenges," Wang said. The three tiers are traditional industries that need to be digitized, leading industries like semiconductors, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence that need to be improved, and future industries that need "patient capital." Zhan Yubo, deputy director of the economics research center at SASS, said China's economic resilience has been greatly improved, which can be identified in its contrasted performance in 2025 compared with that in 2018 when trade tariff disputes with the US both occurred.

Credit: Ti Gong