2026 Archery World Cup Shanghai: Ready to Ignite

Curtain rises on the 2026 Hyundai Archery World Cup, which has gathered in Shanghai over 400 athletes and coaches from 42 countries and regions. As a top-tier event sanctioned by World Archery, this year's Shanghai stage features 10 competition categories: men's and women's recurve and compound individual and team events, as well as mixed team events.

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The qualification and elimination rounds are taking place from May 5 to 8 at Yuanshen Stadium, while the finals are scheduled from May 9 to 10 at the riverside Financial Plaza in Lujiazui. China's recurve women's team, composed of Zhu Jingyi, Huang Yuwei and Yu Qi, performed outstandingly at the season's World Cup opener in Mexico, securing a total of three golds, one silver, and two bronzes across the team, individual, and mixed events. With the home advantage, their performance in Shanghai is highly anticipated.

Credit: Ti Gong

On the international side, the South Korean team, having just completed its internal selection trials, is led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion Kang Chae-young as they seek to defend their titles in Shanghai. Current world No. 2 Casey Kaufhold from the United States and Alejandra Valencia Trujillo from Mexico are also strong contenders for medals. In the men's recurve category, South Korea has fielded a formidable lineup consisting of Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, and Kim Je-deok, also aiming to defend their titles. Their rivals include world No. 1 Marcus D'Almeida from Brazil and world No. 2 Brady Ellison from the US.

Credit: Ti Gong