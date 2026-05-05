2026 Archery World Cup Shanghai: Ready to Ignite
Curtain rises on the 2026 Hyundai Archery World Cup, which has gathered in Shanghai over 400 athletes and coaches from 42 countries and regions.
As a top-tier event sanctioned by World Archery, this year's Shanghai stage features 10 competition categories: men's and women's recurve and compound individual and team events, as well as mixed team events.
The qualification and elimination rounds are taking place from May 5 to 8 at Yuanshen Stadium, while the finals are scheduled from May 9 to 10 at the riverside Financial Plaza in Lujiazui.
China's recurve women's team, composed of Zhu Jingyi, Huang Yuwei and Yu Qi, performed outstandingly at the season's World Cup opener in Mexico, securing a total of three golds, one silver, and two bronzes across the team, individual, and mixed events. With the home advantage, their performance in Shanghai is highly anticipated.
On the international side, the South Korean team, having just completed its internal selection trials, is led by 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion Kang Chae-young as they seek to defend their titles in Shanghai. Current world No. 2 Casey Kaufhold from the United States and Alejandra Valencia Trujillo from Mexico are also strong contenders for medals.
In the men's recurve category, South Korea has fielded a formidable lineup consisting of Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, and Kim Je-deok, also aiming to defend their titles. Their rivals include world No. 1 Marcus D'Almeida from Brazil and world No. 2 Brady Ellison from the US.
In women's compound, the world's top three ranked archers – Andrea Becerra from Mexico, Ella Gibson from England, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam from India – are all competing.
In men's compound, reigning champion and current world No. 1 Mike Schloesser from the Netherlands is a hot favorite for this year's title.
As a warm-up to the competition, a series of archery-related promotional activities have already taken place in schools, parks, commercial areas, and communities across Shanghai, attracting more than 20,000 citizens and tourists through fun, interactive experiences.
Editor: Xu Qing