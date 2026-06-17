Shanghai's Position as Global Financial Hub Gets Fresh Stimulus: Lujiazui Forum

A batch of new financial policies were released at the 2026 Lujiazui Forum, with the aim of helping Shanghai strengthen its position as a global financial center and consolidate China's map to open up further.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, unveiled six measures at this year's forum, held under the theme "Financial Development and Cooperation under the Global Governance Initiative: New Vision, New Challenges, and New Opportunities."

● Improve the short-term interest rate operational framework: Based on the ad-hoc overnight repo and reserve repo facilities, the central bank will set the applicable seven-day reverse repo rate plus or minus 25 basis points, narrowing the fluctuation band from 70 basis points to 50 basis points. It also expands the toolkit for open market operations, and launches overnight reverse repo instruments in due course to better align with short-term liquidity demand of the banking system.

● Introduce a Renminbi repo facility for foreign and international monetary authorities: Overseas central banks, monetary authorities, international financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds and other eligible entities may obtain RMB liquidity from the PBOC via repurchase transactions backed by high-grade bonds such as Chinese government bonds. This will facilitate RMB liquidity management and RMB asset allocation by overseas central banking institutions.

● Launch a pilot program for offshore RMB foreign exchange trading in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. Six banks, namely Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and CITIC Bank, have been authorized to conduct offshore RMB foreign exchange trading via the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) within the Shanghai FTZ.

● Explore a liquidity backstop for non-bank financial institutions as a macroprudential tool under stressed market conditions: When systemic stress emerges in bond and other markets, conventional liquidity channels are disrupted, and a large number of institutions face liquidity crises that could trigger systemic risks, the PBOC will provide emergency liquidity to non-bank financial institutions via swap arrangements. This policy balances the goals of safeguarding stable financial market operations and preventing moral hazard in financial markets.

● Roll out the Action Plan for Developing Offshore Finance in Shanghai's Endeavor to Build an International Financial Center: The plan will improve institutional frameworks covering business rules, risk management and business environment tailored to offshore finance, and steadily advance offshore financial businesses, including FTZ offshore bonds, offshore trade finance services, and an international trade and finance hub.

● The Interbank Market Data & Reporting Repository officially opens for operation.