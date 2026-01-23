[Economy]
Shanghai
Tourism Surge Boosts Shanghai Retail Sales
by Zhu ShenshenJanuary 23, 2026
[Economy]
Shanghai
Share Article:
Shanghai's consumer market saw a significant boost in 2025, with retail sales climbing 4.6 percent year-on-year to reach over 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238.4 billion). This growth outpaced the national average by nearly 1 percent point.
The city's retail success was largely fueled by a booming tourism sector, highlighted by a 40 percent spike in international visitors, totaling 9.36 million people. Key drivers for this influx included favorable government initiatives such as the 14-day visa-free entry policy for most foreign nationals and efficient VAT refund programs, both of which encouraged higher spending across the city.
#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
In Case You Missed It...
Latest Articles
FEATURED
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
@ Shine
Feb 10, 2026
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
@ ShineFeb 10, 2026
[Expats ailments]
[Expats &Aliments] Longhua Hospital Uses East–West Medicine to Treat Terminal Brain Tumor
Shanghai's Longhua Hospital is treating a 53-year-old Singaporean man with a terminal brain tumor using traditional Chinese and Western medicine.
[News]
Minhang Officials Vow More Efforts to Push High-Quality Development
The eighth session of the Seventh District People's Congress in Minhang and the fifth session of the Seventh Committee of the CPPCC of Minhang wrapped up last month.
[News]
Minhang is Alive with Vibrant Festive Energy
Minhang is bustling with festive spirit ahead of the Lunar New Year, with commercial districts, riverside villages, and local neighborhoods hosting a series of events.
Popular Reads
1
Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
2
[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy
3
China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash
4