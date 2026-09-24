[In Perspective]

When Chinese Manufacturing Goes Global, Do Its Standards Follow?

by Yao Minji
September 24, 2026
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Caption: Edited by Yao Minji, Zhong Youyang.

When Chinese machinery goes overseas, what travels with it? Operating procedures, maintenance know-how and worker training can all follow. But wider adoption of Chinese standards depends on what works for overseas partners: performance, cost and compatibility. Jin Lin from Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences explains how manufacturing exports can spread standards, and why partners may adopt, adapt or reject them.

Editor: Yao Minji

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