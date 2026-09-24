Xi Arrives in Washington for State Visit, Greeted by Trump at Airport

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon for a state visit to the United States, accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, Xinhua news agency reported today.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted the couple at the airport in a rare planeside welcome. American children presented Xi and Peng with flowers, while honor guards lined the red carpet. A military band played the national anthems of both countries, followed by a 21-gun salute and a military flyover.

Trump said he was pleased to welcome Xi and Peng to Washington, D.C., calling the visit one that had drawn worldwide attention. He described Xi as “a great leader” and said he looked forward to in-depth talks aimed at advancing China-US relations.