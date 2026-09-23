'Made in China' Gets a Closer Look as Tourists Share Their 'China Hauls'
Cargo pants, track jackets, sneakers – and a suitcase to carry them home. For YouTuber Elliot Page, a shopping trip through China produced enough finds for a nearly 20-minute unpacking session. His August 27 video had drawn more than 127,000 views by Wednesday.
Welcome to the "China haul": shopping bags become show-and-tell, and unfamiliar brands get their moment on camera.
In the August 27 video, Page and his companion take turns unpacking clothing and footwear bought on their trip through Guangzhou and Shenzhen. They discuss the feel of fabrics, the fit of jackets and the appeal of unbranded pieces, alongside purchases from Chinese and international labels.
The comments show what catches viewers' attention. One viewer, @jitennchaudhary9665, praised the chance to see quality clothing without a prominent brand logo. Another suggested a furniture-shopping trip to Foshan next.
An earlier Guangzhou shopping video, posted by Page on August 15, had attracted more than 523,000 views by Wednesday. It takes viewers through Chinese sportswear stores, including Li-Ning, Anta and 361 Degrees, on Beijing Road and independent designer boutiques in Dongshankou.
"The fit is so good. The quality is so good," Page says during the shopping trip.
The appeal extends from the wardrobe to the workplace. In a report published on Wednesday, China Youth Daily interviewed a US music manager at a DJI store in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. His purchases included a drone, a handheld stabilizer and wireless microphones for filming material such as tour behind-the-scenes footage. He valued the product choice and the chance to try equipment in person.
China's manufacturing strengths help explain that variety. Li Yang, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics, told the newspaper that complete supply chains allow companies to prototype quickly, source components nearby and adjust products to market feedback. Fast product development and original design give shoppers more to discover.
As visitors discover Chinese design, technology and value, China is also making it easier to buy, pay and claim a tax refund – practical changes behind its "Shop in China" push.
Since July 1, new measures have allowed fully paperless departure-tax-refund processing and random physical inspections for applications covering purchases below 10,000 yuan. Applications covering purchases of 10,000 yuan or more remain subject to individual physical checks, according to a notice issued by government departments.
A further change took effect on September 1: participating refund agencies can coordinate online so travelers obtain an upfront refund where they shop and complete the process in another departure region. The arrangement depends on cooperation between the agencies, the State Taxation Administration says – a useful step for visitors shopping across several cities.
Shanghai is putting those conveniences within reach. Pudong International Airport introduced self-service refund equipment and paperless checks in July. The city also began distributing refund maps at airports and major shopping districts, with a mobile guide available in 14 languages.
Payment services are expanding too. Bank of China said in August that more than 4,000 of its partner merchants in Shanghai, using over 11,000 terminals, accepted overseas bank cards. It had also installed more than 10 self-service tax-refund machines in major shopping districts and departure ports.
These services support Shanghai's summer consumption campaign, running from July into October under the national Shop in China drive, which brings shopping together with sport, exhibitions, music and city experiences.
The wider inbound-shopping market was already gathering pace before the latest measures. Sales covered by China's departure tax refund scheme rose 69 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, while the number of overseas visitors claiming refunds increased 366 percent, the national tax authority said. Shanghai's refund-eligible sales rose 63.2 percent over the same period, according to the city's tax authority.
For some visitors, the immediate challenge is finding room for it all. Gabriel, a traveler from Spain interviewed by Bridging News in Chongqing on September 20, had filled his suitcase with panda-themed items, jewelry and other souvenirs during nearly four weeks in China.
"I'm going to buy another suitcase," he said.
Editor: Wang Xiang