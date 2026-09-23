'Made in China' Gets a Closer Look as Tourists Share Their 'China Hauls'

Cargo pants, track jackets, sneakers – and a suitcase to carry them home. For YouTuber Elliot Page, a shopping trip through China produced enough finds for a nearly 20-minute unpacking session. His August 27 video had drawn more than 127,000 views by Wednesday. Welcome to the "China haul": shopping bags become show-and-tell, and unfamiliar brands get their moment on camera.

Credit: Elliot Page / YouTube

In the August 27 video, Page and his companion take turns unpacking clothing and footwear bought on their trip through Guangzhou and Shenzhen. They discuss the feel of fabrics, the fit of jackets and the appeal of unbranded pieces, alongside purchases from Chinese and international labels. The comments show what catches viewers' attention. One viewer, @jitennchaudhary9665, praised the chance to see quality clothing without a prominent brand logo. Another suggested a furniture-shopping trip to Foshan next. An earlier Guangzhou shopping video, posted by Page on August 15, had attracted more than 523,000 views by Wednesday. It takes viewers through Chinese sportswear stores, including Li-Ning, Anta and 361 Degrees, on Beijing Road and independent designer boutiques in Dongshankou. "The fit is so good. The quality is so good," Page says during the shopping trip. The appeal extends from the wardrobe to the workplace. In a report published on Wednesday, China Youth Daily interviewed a US music manager at a DJI store in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. His purchases included a drone, a handheld stabilizer and wireless microphones for filming material such as tour behind-the-scenes footage. He valued the product choice and the chance to try equipment in person. China's manufacturing strengths help explain that variety. Li Yang, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics, told the newspaper that complete supply chains allow companies to prototype quickly, source components nearby and adjust products to market feedback. Fast product development and original design give shoppers more to discover.

Credit: Zheng Ran / Bridging News