AI Agents Aid E-Commerce, But Risks of One-Person Company Remain

Oner, a manufacturer of outdoor products based in Shandong Province, boasts a 5,000-square-meter facility and over two decades of traditional foreign trade experience. Although the company has a steady stream of loyal overseas clients, its core team is small, making it difficult to expand online sales channels. As a result, the company decided to try Alibaba's newly launched AI Agent Accio Work, a plug-in to Alibaba's business-to-business services. The agent covers advertising analysis, Amazon data queries and exploration of new opportunities. Oner linked its storefront to the agent and fed in a company introduction on products and production processes. With a single prompt, the preliminary setup of their online store was complete. The entire factory's production capacity, quality inspection system and diverse product matrix were brought online. "We knew Accio Work could improve efficiency, but we didn't expect it to be this fast," said Yu Wenjuan, head of international operations at Oner. The praise highlights one of Accio Work's core capabilities, which Alibaba called "one-click factory onboarding." The system parses various materials provided by merchants, including URLs, images, videos, text descriptions and zip files, and then automatically generates titles, product descriptions and detail pages based on international search trends and buyer preferences. Accio Work is accessible to global users that can be directed through communication tools like Telegram and Discord. By May, two months after its launch, Alibaba's earnings report revealed that the user base of Accio Work had already surpassed 10 million. However, data security has always been a critical focus for enterprises adopting these autonomous tools. Previously, open-source agent OpenClaw has caused concern as its architecture has excessive permissions with fragile default security configurations, making it easy to be breached and gain full access to the terminal. Accio Work addresses this by utilizing a local-first architecture, ensuring that all file manipulations, terminal instructions and browser actions are executed directly on the user's own hardware. Under this local agent configuration, the core orchestration logic remains entirely on the device itself, preventing sensitive business information from being transmitted to unauthorized third-party servers and eliminating the inherent vulnerabilities of cloud storage.

Credit: Ti Gong

Accio Work is not the only AI service making waves. In May, NetEase launched its Tuoke Agent, or "client acquisition agent," designed specifically for existing business-to-business foreign trade companies. Operating 24/7, this AI agent requires companies to simply input their primary industry and upload some core product materials. It then begins to continuously match potential clients, based on NetEase's global trade database and buyer profiles. Upon finding a match, the agent initiates communication, completes the first round of needs verification, including details like purchase volume, material requirements and target markets, and pushes the pre-screened leads to human salespeople. It can safely be said that 2026 is the year of the AI revolution in e-commerce, particularly within the cross-border sector. An established cross-border e-commerce team typically requires seamless coordination across multiple roles, including operations, design, customer service, advertising, and data analysis. But stockkeeping, longer inquiry chains and highly complex customer demands set an even higher bar for operational execution. What AI agents are actively transforming are workflows in cross-border e-commerce that used to be the most labor-intensive. "In the past, many stages, from product selection and listing to keyword optimization, inquiry analysis, customer follow-ups, infringement checks and later-stage data reviews, were highly dependent on manual labor. Once an AI agent is integrated, a massive amount of repetitive work became automated," explained cross-border e-commence vendor named Yi Xingtian. Yi, based in Wuhan, said he has been in the industry for over five years, now selling accessories and kitchen organizers on Amazon and Temu platforms. "My company used to have one operator managing a single store, but now, one person can manage five stores simultaneously," he said. "It has practically transferred to the concept of a 'one-person company.' Product listings, weekly data reports and infringement checks can all be completed with a single click."