China Proposes Sweeping Labor Protections for 80 Million Gig Workers

China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security released draft regulations on October 8 aimed at strengthening labor protections for millions of gig workers, including food delivery riders, ride-hailing drivers and online content creators.

The proposed rules would, for the first time, extend formal labor protections to platform workers who do not qualify as traditional employees.

Under the proposal, workers would be guaranteed earnings no lower than local minimum wage standards, while platforms would face restrictions on arbitrary fines, wage deductions and excessive working hours.

The regulations also target algorithm-driven management. Platforms would be prohibited from relying solely on automated systems to suspend accounts or make other decisions significantly affecting workers. Complaints over pay, penalties or account suspensions would require a human response within 48 hours.

Companies would also be barred from forcing workers into unsafe outdoor work during severe weather and required to participate in occupational injury protection programs.

Crucially, the draft seeks to prevent platforms from avoiding labor responsibilities through outsourcing arrangements, while expanding workers' access to dispute resolution.