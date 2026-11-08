[China's Next Order] Personalize the Product, Sell the Experience

Editor's note: This series, "China's Next Order," focuses on Chinese buyers and what they need. Reporting from the ground in Shanghai, including the China International Import Expo, reporters and expert columnists follow purchasing decisions. From households to manufacturers selling abroad, we try to understand where foreign businesses win orders, what keeps them competitive and what puts that business at risk.

China International Import Expo was conceived as a showcase of China's commitment to opening its market to the world. Nine years on, it is becoming something more commercially demanding: a testing ground where global brands must prove they understand Chinese consumers. For newcomers, the expo offers a shortcut into one of the world's largest consumer markets. While for established names, it has become a place to launch new products, test fresh ideas and, in some cases, regain lost momentum.

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The pressure comes from Chinese shoppers themselves. Increasingly sophisticated about ingredients, digitally connected and selective about spending, they expect products tailored to their needs and shopping experiences that offer more than convenience. Procter & Gamble illustrates both the opportunity and the pressure. The American consumer-goods giant introduced nearly 100 innovations across more than 20 brands, many of which are among the best-selling brands in Chinese households, including Always and Pampers.

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Its OLAY skincare brand has also been familiar to Chinese consumers for decades through its classical TV commercials, but familiarity does not necessarily guarantee growth. P&G has been working to reinvigorate its mass-market skincare business amid intensifying competition. At CIIE, P&G showcased an upgraded sixth-generation OLAY Red Jar cream and a premium body-care range, alongside Native, its North American personal care brand emphasizing simpler formulations and clean ingredients.

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The launches target increasingly ingredient-savvy consumers who scrutinize formulations, compare active compounds and expect demonstrable benefits. Chinese biotechnology company Bloomage approaches the same trend from another direction. Known for its expertise in hyaluronic acid and bioactive ingredients, its biotechnology-focused presence at CIIE highlights growing competition around functional ingredients and scientific credibility. For P&G, innovation also involves understanding demand faster. Its AI-driven MUSE platform connects consumer insights to brand decisions, while Connected Home Research extends product testing into real households. But personalization is not just about product performance. It is also about how shopping makes people feel. Swiss chocolate maker Lindt illustrates another shift: the growing importance of emotional connection and physical retail experiences.

In July, Lindt opened its first Chinese retail store on Shanghai's Huaihai Road, where shoppers can assemble their own chocolate assortments, explore exclusive flavors and select locally themed gift packaging. At CIIE, the company brought elements of that experience to its exhibition space, including a Pick & Mix station, freshly prepared chocolate drinks and interactive activities. The approach reflects a changing role for physical stores. With online shopping offering convenience, extensive choice and price comparisons, retailers increasingly need to give consumers a reason to visit in person. That could mean personalized services, sensory experiences or opportunities for social interaction. Physical retail is becoming as much about engagement as transactions. These shifts are taking place against a challenging backdrop. China's retail sales grew just 1.1 percent in the first nine months of 2026, underscoring continued pressure on consumer spending. The willingness to pay for innovation or experiences cannot be taken for granted. More sophisticated products and customized services also bring higher development and operating costs. For foreign brands, competition is particularly demanding. Domestic companies benefit from close proximity to consumer trends and increasingly strong research, development and digital capabilities.

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