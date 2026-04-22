Goldman Sachs Tips Shanghai to Lead Property Market Recovery

Shanghai will be among the first batch of Chinese cities to enter a property market recovery after bottoming out this year, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The US investment bank said the property sector's recovery will be led by first-tier cities, and will precede a nationwide rebound by six months to two years.

Home prices in cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen are expected to rise by 15 percent over the next three years, according to the recent analysis.

Shanghai has shown early signs of a rebound.

In March, Shanghai reported an month-on-month increase of 0.3 percent in new home prices, taking the lead among the 70 large and medium-sized cities tracked by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The growth of Shanghai was the highest among the 14 cities that posted a price increase, which also included Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Ningbo.