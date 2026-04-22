International Golfers Tour Jiading Garden Ahead of Volvo China Open

The 2026 Volvo China Open will tee off on Thursday in Anting Town, Jiading District, featuring a lineup of world-class golfers who have won major international titles over the past two years.

The event boasts a record US$2.75 million prize pool, the highest total for an international men's professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland in 2026.

A star-studded field will converge on the Shanghai course, including defending champion Wu Ashun, South African star Thriston Lawrence, 2025 New Zealand Open champion Daniel Hillier, and Chinese rising talents Ding Wenyi and Zhou Yanhan. The tournament promises a high-stakes showdown on the green, showcasing elite golfing talent.