International Golfers Tour Jiading Garden Ahead of Volvo China Open
The 2026 Volvo China Open will tee off on Thursday in Anting Town, Jiading District, featuring a lineup of world-class golfers who have won major international titles over the past two years.
The event boasts a record US$2.75 million prize pool, the highest total for an international men's professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland in 2026.
A star-studded field will converge on the Shanghai course, including defending champion Wu Ashun, South African star Thriston Lawrence, 2025 New Zealand Open champion Daniel Hillier, and Chinese rising talents Ding Wenyi and Zhou Yanhan. The tournament promises a high-stakes showdown on the green, showcasing elite golfing talent.
The tournament at the Enhance Anting Golf Club will host a vibrant fan festival, offering engaging interactive games and exclusive offers for visitors. A dedicated golf experience zone will welcome beginners, providing a chance to enjoy the joy of swinging without prior experience.
In addition to surprise player appearances and pop-up live performances by bands, the festival will also feature lucky draws. Spectators can enjoy a diverse culinary selection at the on-site food court, ranging from classic Chinese snacks to Western fast food.
On Tuesday, about 10 foreign golfers and their family members from countries including New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States toured Tanyuan Garden in Jiading and tried making xiaolongbao on Nanxiang Ancient Street. The succulent soup dumplings are a signature delicacy of Nanxiang.
Editor: Wang Xiang