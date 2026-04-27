How China Empowers the 2026 World Cup Without Playing in It

Picture this scene. It's 9am on June 17. In a Shanghai apartment, a football fan settles in front of his TV to watch Argentina's first match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, played against Algeria in a US stadium. His shoulders are draped in an Argentina fan scarf made in Yiwu, one of the world's largest wholesale markets, and a Lionel Messi toy on the coffee table in front of him was produced in another Chinese city just 300 kilometers to the south. When a goal in the game is reviewed, the referee in the "video assistant referee" room analyzes the footage on a display from China's Hisense. And all around the stadium in Kansas City, billboards advertise Chinese brands like Lenovo and Mengniu.

The only thing missing from this scenario is a Chinese player on the field.

China's men's national football team, now ranked 94th in the world, has not qualified for the World Cup since 2002 and will miss a sixth consecutive tournament when the US, Canada and Mexico co-host the 48-team, 104-match tournament this summer.

But where performance on the pitch fails, Chinese businesses seizing the opportunity of global sports zeal have not. From Yiwu themed keychains to AI systems analyzing match data, they are scoring big in the business of sport, making their commercial footprint ever more ubiquitous.

This year's World Cup is a case study in how China, the world's second-largest economy, can supply, sponsor and technologically underpin a major global sports event without participating in it.

Yiwu, a city in Zhejiang Province once dismissed as the world's "bargain bin," has transformed itself into a high-speed, creative supply chain that reacts quickly to global trends.

According to customs data, the city exported 2.3 billion yuan (US$323 million) in sporting goods and equipment in the first two months of 2026, a year-on-year increase of 39 percent. Last year, Yiwu sports exports rose 20 percent to 11.65 billion yuan.