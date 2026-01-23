Shanghai Takes New Measures to Build Global Metals Trading Hub

Shanghai is launching a new initiative to accelerate the development of the non-ferrous metals sector– including copper, aluminum, and nickel – while integrating trading across futures, spot, and derivatives markets. According to The Paper, this move is part of the city's broader ambition to become a premier global commodities hub.

With the Shanghai Futures Exchange already hosting 11 non-ferrous contracts, the city aims to translate China's position as the world's top producer and consumer into greater international pricing power. This strategic push comes as national production continues to climb, rising 5 percent year-on-year in December to reach 7 million tons.