[Industry]
Shanghai
Shanghai Takes New Measures to Build Global Metals Trading Hub
by Zhu ShenshenJanuary 23, 2026
[Industry]
Shanghai
Share Article:
Shanghai is launching a new initiative to accelerate the development of the non-ferrous metals sector– including copper, aluminum, and nickel – while integrating trading across futures, spot, and derivatives markets. According to The Paper, this move is part of the city's broader ambition to become a premier global commodities hub.
With the Shanghai Futures Exchange already hosting 11 non-ferrous contracts, the city aims to translate China's position as the world's top producer and consumer into greater international pricing power. This strategic push comes as national production continues to climb, rising 5 percent year-on-year in December to reach 7 million tons.
#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
In Case You Missed It...
Latest Articles
FEATURED
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
@ Shine
Feb 10, 2026
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
@ ShineFeb 10, 2026
[Expats ailments]
[Expats &Aliments] Longhua Hospital Uses East–West Medicine to Treat Terminal Brain Tumor
Shanghai's Longhua Hospital is treating a 53-year-old Singaporean man with a terminal brain tumor using traditional Chinese and Western medicine.
[General]
Shanghai Brings the Future of Healthcare to Dubai Expo
From AI-powered diagnostics to remote patient management, Shanghai hospitals unveiled advanced medical capabilities and digital healthcare solutions at the Dubai World Health Expo.
[News]
Minhang Officials Vow More Efforts to Push High-Quality Development
The eighth session of the Seventh District People's Congress in Minhang and the fifth session of the Seventh Committee of the CPPCC of Minhang wrapped up last month.
Popular Reads
1
Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
2
[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy
3
China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash
4