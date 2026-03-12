AWE 2026: A Launchpad for Sci-Fi Level Reality

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

The future life arrived in Shanghai today as the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2026 officially kicked off. From autonomous "robot cleaners" intelligent kitchens to thumb-sized action cameras and high-tech mobility, the Asia-Pacific's premier industry fair is showcasing a new era of smart tech designed to transform daily routines and supercharge consumer spending. The expo features a star-studded lineup including Huawei, Tesla, Panasonic, Roborock, Unitree, Insta360 and Dreame in the venues at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Huawei and its partners took center stage with a massive HarmonyOS-powered smart home display. With over 47 million devices now integrated into the HarmonyOS ecosystem–spanning smartphones, cars and appliances – Huawei is pushing the boundaries of connectivity. The debuts of Huawei's booth include a next-generation router supporting 5G-A (5.5G) networks, offering internet speeds 10 times faster than standard 5G. Other spotlights include an AI-driven "Healthy Sleep" suite and touchless gesture-recognition controllers for seamless home management.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Fresh off being named the world's top robotic vacuum brand in 2025, with a 17.7 percent global market share by researcher IDC figures, Roborock's G-Rove, the world's first stair-climbing robot vacuum, made its China debut at AWE. Moving beyond flat-surface cleaning, the G-Rover uses biomimetic decision-making and multi-sensor fusion to navigate 3D environments. With independent wheel lifting, it can clear obstacles up to 8.8cm, effectively eliminating household thresholds as barriers to automated cleaning. Japan-based Panasonic presented a holistic home ecosystem focused on "Aesthetics, Health, and Intelligence." Key innovations included AI refrigeration that can automatically "recognize" food items to manage freshness, and an electric rice cooker specifically engineered with nutritional settings tailored for pregnant women. Chinese brand Casdon debut smart kitechen kits at AWE, featuring AI agent Xiaozi. She can read ingredients and sense moods to automatically adjust cooking curves and flexibly switch response modes in daily kitchen scenarios, adapting to diverse household situations.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Credit: Ti Gong

Outdoor & mobility: From thumb cameras to flying cars The expo floor extended well beyond the living room, highlighting a surge in "outdoor tech," humanoids and futuristic transportation. Segway-Ninebot debuted the Max G3 electric scooter at AWE, featuring upgraded AI safety protocols and enhanced battery life. The company continues to dominate the sector, with 15 million units sold across 160 countries. The STAR-listed Insta360 showcased its latest panoramic lineup, including 8K definition model and "thumb-sized" ultra-portable cameras, designed for extreme sports like trekking and skiing. Tesla drew massive crowds with the Cybertruck and the Tesla Bot, while firms like Dreame Technology stunned attendees with "flying car" prototypes, making AWE 2026 as a launchpad for sci-fi-level reality.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz