China Stock Market Rallies Nipped by Flare-Up in Iran War Hostilities

In a now familiar pattern, China's stock market investors this week vacillated between hope and pessimism on an end to the war in Iran and the reopening of the oil conduit Strait of Hormuz, with oil prices hovering around US$100 a barrel.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.65 percent in the three trading days following the Labor Day Holiday. But on Friday, it closed flat after a flare-up of Middle East tension nipped two days of rallies.

The Shenzhen Component Index advanced 3 percent for the week but lost 0.5 percent on Friday. The tech-heavy ChiNext board posted a 3.24-percent weekly gain despite a 1 percent pullback on Friday, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 2.4 percent for the week, despite a 0.87-percent decline on the last trading day.

"People have turned impatient, yearning for a certain answer to when normal oil supplies through Hormuz will resume," said Liu Chenmin, an analyst GF Securities. "In addition, investors are looking at corporate first-quarter results to decide which shares to buy, sell or retain."

The traditional "sell in May and go away" market adage may not apply to tech-related shares, which have been market stars, Liu added.