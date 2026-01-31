Chinese Stock Markets Stung as Rallies in Gold, Silver End With a Bang

China's stock markets retreated on Friday amid Asian wobbles in the prices of gold and silver that turned into a rout in later New York trading. But for January as a whole, mainland markets managed a strong performance.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.96 percent on Friday to end at 4,117.95 points, wrapping up the week down 0.44 percent. For the month, it was up 3.76 percent.

The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 1.62 percent for the past five trading days but gained 5 percent in January.

On the Shanghai Gold Exchange on Friday, the spot price of gold lost more than 5 percent, and silver plunged 15 percent. Declines continued into New York trading, where gold fell as much as 9 percent, its biggest slide in four years. Silver, which soared 135 percent in 2025, dived as much as 31 percent, its worst trading day since 1980.

"The unexpected plunge of gold prices disrupted stock market performances around the world, including China's," said Chen Hongbin, chief economist at Springs Funds. "But the price adjustments in gold and other precious metals were expected after such strong rises for quite some time."