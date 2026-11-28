"Despite recent volatility, investors can't deny the driving role that tech shares play in today's capital markets, and top-notch shares such as CXMT and Unitree may become a leading force to stabilize the markets," said Jiang Yifan, an analyst with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities.

The tech rally was led by semiconductor and electronics shares. Chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) climbed 13 percent, and Zhongji Innolight, the world's largest producer of optical transceivers used in AI data centers, soared 20 percent. Shares in Cambricon jumped 19 percent, Hygon and Moore Threads both rose 18 percent, and MetaX gained 16 percent. Shanghai-based Semiconductor International Manufacturing Corporation ended 15 percent higher, and humanoid robotics maker Unitree shot up 20 percent.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.7 percent after Chinese Premier Li Qiang told an executive meeting of the State Council, China's cabinet, that capital markets are vital to overall economic development and stepped-up efforts are needed to keep them steady. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up with a weekly gain of 2.1 percent, and the city's Nasdaq-style STAR Market 50 Index surged 15 percent on Friday, its third-largest single-day increase.

"The State Council meeting has sent a clear signal that government support will be strengthened and investors can expect more policies to bolster existing ones," said Jiang. "At a time when investors are uncertain about the future, such a move is still effective in shoring up sentiment."



According to media reports, fresh efforts will be made to encourage listed companies to pay more dividends and step up share repurchases, give greater play to state-backed funds in steadying the market and optimize the "quasi-stabilization fund" function of the state-owned Central Huijin Investment company to provide sufficient liquidity.

According to consulting firm EY, more than 170 IPOs are expected in Chinese mainland markets this year, raising total proceeds to 299 billion yuan (US$45 billion). That would compare with 136 IPOs last year that raised 173 billion yuan.

"China is indeed supportive toward high-tech companies, which has been reflected in new rules for their market access," said Felix Fei, a partner at EY China. "Under the 'quality-first' approach, the approval certainty for large-cap, highly profitable companies has improved markedly and lifted average proceeds."

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index advanced 2.1 percent on Friday, wrapping up the week with a gain of 1.3 percent. Li Auto shares rose 4.6 percent on Friday after earlier this week reporting a narrowing in its third-quarter loss and revenue beating market forecasts. XPeng shot up 5.1 percent after the company unveiled its next-generation IRON humanoid robot and a roadmap for vehicle expansion in 2027, including five new models. Shares in smartphone and electric carmaker Xiaomi rebounded to a 4.5 percent gain on Friday following losses earlier in the week after it reported a 68 percent decline in third-quarter net profit.

Chinese discount online retailer Shein rose 4.2 percent on Friday after reporting adjusted third-quarter net profit rose 27 percent from a year earlier, with 291 million active global customers.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended the week with a 4-percent gain, and South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.9 percent after five days of volatile trading.

Wall Street was closed on Thursday for a national holiday and reopened with a half-day session on Friday. The three major indexes ended with rallies after a turbulent week of trading marked by the return of Jensen Huang to the helm of Nvidia and continuing pressure on AI-related stocks.

The Nasdaq on Friday rose 2.3 percent for a 6 percent weekly gain. Anthropic shares rose 11 percent to regain a price level exceeding its recent blockbuster IPO. Nvidia shares added 0.8 percent, amid continuing concerns about breaches of US export controls on advanced chips. The broader S&P 500 index added 1.6 percent for a weekly gain of more than 5 percent.