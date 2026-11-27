Shanghai is poised to become China's first city to attract 10 million inbound tourists annually this year. This milestone is driven by the expansion of visa-free policies, enhancements in urban services, and a growing global interest in immersive urban travel.

As of October, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism reported 9.28 million inbound visitors, a 27.09 percent year-over-year increase. Industry analysts expect the number to exceed 10 million by December, cementing Shanghai's status as China's top inbound tourism gateway.

South Korea, Russia, and the US are Shanghai's top three foreign visitor sources, followed by Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and Germany. According to the administration, independent, young free travelers dominate today's inbound market.

"Shanghai surpasses my expectation," said Ethan Carter, a tourist from the United States who visited Tianzifang, a renovated shikumen area in Shanghai's downtown, recently.

"I've splurged on fine dining, picked up local beauty goods and snacks for friends back home, and also enjoyed cheap, wonderful street food and citywalks. It's not just the skyscrapers; the little alleyways, the shops – the whole experience is amazing. I have recommended the city to my friends."