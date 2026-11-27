[Explainer] Shanghai Metro's New Prepaid Passes: What Commuters Need to Know
Shanghai Metro has started selling four types of prepaid passes this week. Commuters will be able to use these passes starting next Tuesday, when the new Metro fares come into effect.
Prices range from 190 yuan (US$28.50) for 35 rides to 390 yuan for 90 rides. Each trip counts as one ride, regardless of whether you travel just two stops or cross the city. Your decision should be based on your typical fare and how frequently you plan to use the pass before it expires.
How much does each ride cost?
If you use every ride before the pass expires, the prices work out as follows.
- 35 rides for 190 yuan – about 5.43 yuan per ride
- 45 rides for 210 yuan – about 4.67 yuan per ride
- 60 rides for 270 yuan – 4.50 yuan per ride
- 90 rides for 390 yuan – about 4.33 yuan per ride
If your usual trip costs 8 yuan, the 45-ride pass brings it down to about 4.67 yuan when you use all 45 rides. If your usual trip costs 4 yuan, those 45 trips cost at most 180 yuan when paid for individually, before discounts. You can check your route in English on the Metro Daduhui app.
What if I'm only in Shanghai for a few days?
For occasional trips, you can pay as you go. An unlimited Metro pass might be cheaper if you intend to take multiple trips each day. From Tuesday, a 24-hour pass will cost 24 yuan, and a 72-hour pass will cost 60 yuan. The clock starts when you first enter a station. Both are available at stations on the covered lines and on the Metro Daduhui app.
Where do I buy a multi-ride pass?
Multi-ride passes are sold only through apps. To use your phone at the gates, buy a pass on Metro Daduhui, Shanghai Public Transportation Card, or Suishenxing (SH MaaS). Scan the pass's QR code when you enter and exit.
To use a physical bank card, purchase the pass through the Metro Daduhui or UnionPay app and link it to a contactless UnionPay card that begins with the number 62. You will need to tap that same card at both entry and exit gates.
Buy the pass in your own name. Each rider can hold one pass at a time.
When do I activate it, and when does it expire?
Manually activate it in the app within seven days of purchase. Activation begins from Tuesday. The pass is valid for 30 days after activation. For example, if you activate the pass on Tuesday, you can use it to ride until Metro service ends on December 31.
Can I use it to get to the airport?
Yes, on Metro Line 2, which serves Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2. The Airport Link Line and the Maglev require separate fares. If you change to the Airport Link Line at Zhongchun Road, you can transfer without exiting the gates, but you still pay for the airport rail leg. The pass also excludes the Jinshan Railway and any suburban railway lines that may open in the future.
If I have to exit the gates to change Metro lines, does that use two rides?
At five designated stations, the transfer counts as one ride if you re-enter through the connecting line's gates within 30 minutes. They are Shanghai Railway Station, West Nanjing Road, Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2, Changqing Road and Caoyang Road.
Can I still get the bus–Metro transfer discount?
No. When you use a multi-ride pass, you pay the bus fare separately. Pass rides are not eligible for the monthly fare discount, which offers pay-as-you-go riders a 10 percent discount on subsequent eligible trips after they spend 90 yuan using the same payment method within a calendar month. You can still claim the park-and-ride (P+R) parking discount at participating lots.
Can I get a refund if my plans change?
If you leave the pass unactivated for seven calendar days, the payment is refunded automatically. If you activate it but take no rides, request a full refund in the app before the pass expires. The money goes back to your original payment method within 10 calendar days.
If you have used the pass, you can still request a refund before it expires. Shanghai Metro deducts the standard fares for the trips and refunds the balance. Each rider can claim up to three refunds on partly used passes per calendar year.
Editor: Fu Rong