Shanghai Metro has started selling four types of prepaid passes this week. Commuters will be able to use these passes starting next Tuesday, when the new Metro fares come into effect.

Prices range from 190 yuan (US$28.50) for 35 rides to 390 yuan for 90 rides. Each trip counts as one ride, regardless of whether you travel just two stops or cross the city. Your decision should be based on your typical fare and how frequently you plan to use the pass before it expires.

How much does each ride cost?

If you use every ride before the pass expires, the prices work out as follows.

- 35 rides for 190 yuan – about 5.43 yuan per ride

- 45 rides for 210 yuan – about 4.67 yuan per ride

- 60 rides for 270 yuan – 4.50 yuan per ride

- 90 rides for 390 yuan – about 4.33 yuan per ride

If your usual trip costs 8 yuan, the 45-ride pass brings it down to about 4.67 yuan when you use all 45 rides. If your usual trip costs 4 yuan, those 45 trips cost at most 180 yuan when paid for individually, before discounts. You can check your route in English on the Metro Daduhui app.

What if I'm only in Shanghai for a few days?

For occasional trips, you can pay as you go. An unlimited Metro pass might be cheaper if you intend to take multiple trips each day. From Tuesday, a 24-hour pass will cost 24 yuan, and a 72-hour pass will cost 60 yuan. The clock starts when you first enter a station. Both are available at stations on the covered lines and on the Metro Daduhui app.

Where do I buy a multi-ride pass?

Multi-ride passes are sold only through apps. To use your phone at the gates, buy a pass on Metro Daduhui, Shanghai Public Transportation Card, or Suishenxing (SH MaaS). Scan the pass's QR code when you enter and exit.

To use a physical bank card, purchase the pass through the Metro Daduhui or UnionPay app and link it to a contactless UnionPay card that begins with the number 62. You will need to tap that same card at both entry and exit gates.

Buy the pass in your own name. Each rider can hold one pass at a time.