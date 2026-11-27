Profits at China's major industrial enterprises rose 16 percent year on year to 6.74 trillion yuan (US$942.3 billion) in the first 10 months of 2026, propelled by a 50.9 percent surge in high-tech manufacturing and a doubling of profits in the electronics and information manufacturing sector, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Friday.

Growth accelerated in October, with monthly industrial profits jumping 20.1 percent from a year earlier, which is 5.7 percentage points faster than in September.

Industrial earnings were driven by AI computing demand. Computer, communications, and other electronic equipment manufacturing profits rose 100 percent year over year, contributing 9.7 percentage points to industrial profit growth.

Computer manufacturing, electronic specialized materials, computer peripheral equipment, electronic circuits, and optoelectronic devices all reported strong profits.

High-tech manufacturing outpaced the broader industrial sector by 35 percentage points. Large-scale intelligent computing center construction drove optical fiber and optical cable manufacturing profits up 670 percent and 150 percent, respectively.

Aerospace equipment, rocket manufacturing, and dental and medical device manufacturing all saw profits rise.

Across the three major industrial divisions, mining profits jumped 38.8 percent to 993.61 billion yuan and manufacturing gained 17.5 percent to 5.11 trillion yuan, offsetting a 14.8 percent decline in utilities to 630 billion yuan.

Rising copper and aluminum demand and prices from the new energy and AI sectors boosted non-ferrous metal smelting and mining profits, adding 4.6 percentage points to industrial profit growth.

Chemical fiber, coal mining, and chemical raw materials rose sharply, while petroleum and fuel processing turned a profit.

By contrast, traditional downstream and property-linked industries remained under pressure, led by steep profit contractions in non-metallic mineral products, automotive manufacturing, agricultural and sideline food processing, and ferrous metal smelting.

On the balance sheet, total liabilities of major industrial enterprises increased 7.5 percent year on year to 117.50 trillion yuan at the end of October. Against total assets of 200.55 trillion yuan, up 6.8 percent, the overall asset-liability ratio edged up by 0.4 percentage points to 58.6 percent.