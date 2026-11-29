In a small classroom high in the mountains of southwest China, a 40-year-old teacher strums an acoustic guitar while his students belt out a song at the top of their lungs, clapping along to the beat. There are no grand metaphors in the lyrics – just the unvarnished texture of their weekend routines: "Cutting grass for pigs, running wild, soaked trousers, muddy feet." The video of that classroom singalong, featuring an original folk tune titled Ge Zhu Cao ("Cutting Grass for Pigs"), has recently struck a chord far beyond the peaks of Sichuan's Liangshan region. Stripped of studio production or elaborate backdrops, the clip has drawn more than 3 million views online.

Behind the guitar is a Shanghai native born in 1986, known to his online followers as "Liushouguo de Daqiu." Seven years ago, his life looked entirely different. A computer science graduate from Wuhan University, Daqiu worked as a software engineer in Shanghai before walking away from his tech career in 2019 to become a self-funded volunteer teacher in Liangshan, according to Jimu News. When asked what drove him to trade a comfortable urban life for a remote mountain village, his answer was straightforward: "Shanghai doesn't need another programmer like me. Coming to the mountains means I can truly be there for these kids." In the seven years since, he has returned to Shanghai only once. He didn't leave his engineering mindset behind in the city, however. In Liangshan, Daqiu has used AI-assisted programming to build interactive learning games for his students and rigged an old thermal receipt printer to spit out slips of poetry.

One summer, determined to give the children a taste of a city childhood, he even set up a makeshift swimming pool on a rooftop terrace. "I hope they learn to love music, freedom, and life before they become preoccupied with money," he wrote in a post accompanying one of his videos. Music is only a fraction of his week. In the mountain school, Daqiu has become an all-purpose educator and caretaker. He teaches 35 classes a week across a sprawling timetable that covers math, art, traditional crafts, martial arts, and dance. Between morning reading sessions, class meetings, home visits, and after-school tutoring, he also hauls packages, repairs broken school equipment, and handles supply runs. Over the past seven years, he has dipped into his own savings for more than 200,000 yuan (US$29,850) to support the children, China Education Daily reported.

When the school bell rings, his camera captures the unscripted energy of mountain childhoods – kids hauling grass, pulling faces, and getting into minor squabbles. Ge Zhu Cao is woven directly from those scenes: hillside weeds, muddy ankles, and an older sister with a bamboo basket strapped to her back. The upbeat melody also carries two quiet dedications. Daqiu wrote it to wish a speedy recovery to Yizuo, a bedridden local woman on a ventilator who once worked tirelessly to raise her younger siblings. With little money left in his savings, he also offered the track as a 70th birthday gift to his mother – the namesake behind the "Qiu" in his nickname.