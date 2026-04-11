Chinese Stocks Rise on Hopes for End of Iran War, IPO Prospects Shine

Asian stock markets ended with some measure of relief this week despite investor difficulties in gauging whether the war in Iran was nearing resolution or might drag on, keeping energy supplies tight and prices high. The Chinese mainland market for initial public offerings brightened prospects.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.7 percent in the four trading days after a Monday holiday, wrapping up the week at 3,986 points, The index rose 0.5 percent on Friday, a day before talks between the US and Iran were scheduled to start in what has been described as a "make-or-break" moment in the search for a permanent ceasefire. The Shenzhen Component Index climbed 7.2 percent for the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 3.1 percent in four trading days after a Monday holiday. Japan's Nikkei surged 7.2 percent, and South Korea's Kospi soared 9 percent for the week.

The markets posted their strongest gains on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump walked back his threat to wipe out the "whole civilization" of Iran and agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, to allow time for negotiations.

"Although there remains a lot of uncertainties, people breathed a huge relief amid expectations of positive signs of progress to end the war," said Zhang Xucheng, an analyst with Great Wall Securities. "Almost all indices extended their rallies after Wednesday despite the fact that the Strait of Hormuz hasn't been reopened as fast as the ceasefire indicated."