Hong Kong Stocks Slump, Chinese Mainland Markets Pause for Weeklong Holiday

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.6 percent on Friday, led by technology and financial shares. Chinese mainland markets closed on October 1 for the weeklong National Day holiday and won't resume trading until October 8.

The decline in Hong Kong came on reduced investor sentiment toward risk after the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond hit a 20-year high, affecting global borrowing costs, and benchmark Brent crude oil futures remained above US$100 a barrel, keeping global energy costs high.

The Hang Seng tech index lost 2.3 percent. Among Chinese mainland shares listed in the city, Iluvatar CoreX Semiconductor fell 6.6 percent, Minimax was down almost 3 percent and Z.ai, also known as Zhipu, retreated 2.3 percent. For tech heavyweights, Kuaishou lost 4.4 percent, Xiaomi shed 4 percent, Baidu was down 3 percent, Alibaba fell 2 percent and Tencent slipped 2.3. Biotech shares also tumbled, with BeOne Medicines off 5.9 percent. In the financial sector, insurer AIA tumbled 6 percent, banking giant HSBC dropped 5.4 percent and Standard Chartered fell nearly 6 percent.

In a three-day trading week abbreviated by the holiday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday, the Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.1 percent and the tech-focused ChiNext retreated 0.2 percent.