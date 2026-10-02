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EDC Brings Electronic Music Stars to Shanghai's Fuxing Island

by Wang Xiang
October 2, 2026
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Illenium, W&W and Sara Landry are among the electronic music acts heading to Shanghai's Fuxing Island on October 5 for EDC China Circuit Dreams, adding a riverside dance party to the National Day holiday lineup.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2pm in the island's northern public space in Yangpu District. It will feature two stages, according to a district announcement, with a 50,000-square-meter lawn facing the Huangpu River providing the outdoor setting.

EDC Brings Electronic Music Stars to Shanghai's Fuxing Island
Credit: EDC China
Caption: An aerial view of Shanghai's Fuxing Island, where EDC China Circuit Dreams will take place on October 5.

The announced lineup also includes Dimension, TroyBoi and Wax Motif, alongside Carta, 33 Below, Riordan, Cara, Idemi and Tom William. The program spans bass, drum and bass, hard techno, house, UK garage and tech house.

The show is part of the Electric Daisy Carnival brand. Co-organizer SMG's Kan Dong Fang said the Shanghai stop would bring together established international names and newer acts.

Published ticket tiers are 480 yuan for the B1/B2 areas, 580 yuan for A1/A2 and 780 yuan for the V area. Sales channels include Damai, Maoyan and Piaoxingqiu; buyers should check the platforms for current availability.

SMG also announced plans for ticket-holder offers at attractions including the Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Greenhouse Garden, though its announcement did not specify discount amounts.

EDC is a separate event from RED LAND, the game and anime festival running on Fuxing Island from October 2 to 6. Both feature in Yangpu's holiday program, but have different shuttle arrangements.

EDC Brings Electronic Music Stars to Shanghai's Fuxing Island
Credit: EDC China / Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism
Caption: The announced lineup for the October 5 EDC China Circuit Dreams event on Fuxing Island.

For EDC, buses will leave the Changyang Road-Aiguo Road bus stop, near Exit 1 of Metro Line 12's Aiguo Road Station, from 1pm to 7pm on October 5. The stop is shared with bus routes 103 and 812.

Services to the venue are scheduled every 15 minutes, or when full, according to the Yangpu District government's transport notice.

Return shuttles will operate from 8pm to 11pm, taking passengers off the island to the same Changyang Road-Aiguo Road stop. They will depart as buses fill, with capacity adjusted to demand.

Festivalgoers should check the organizer's latest notice for entry rules and performance schedules, and confirm Metro last-train times when planning their return journey.

Editor: Wang Xiang

#Huangpu River#Huangpu#Yangpu#National Day holiday#Oriental Pearl Tower#Shanghai
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