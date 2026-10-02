EDC Brings Electronic Music Stars to Shanghai's Fuxing Island

Illenium, W&W and Sara Landry are among the electronic music acts heading to Shanghai's Fuxing Island on October 5 for EDC China Circuit Dreams, adding a riverside dance party to the National Day holiday lineup. The event is scheduled to begin at 2pm in the island's northern public space in Yangpu District. It will feature two stages, according to a district announcement, with a 50,000-square-meter lawn facing the Huangpu River providing the outdoor setting.

Credit: EDC China

The announced lineup also includes Dimension, TroyBoi and Wax Motif, alongside Carta, 33 Below, Riordan, Cara, Idemi and Tom William. The program spans bass, drum and bass, hard techno, house, UK garage and tech house. The show is part of the Electric Daisy Carnival brand. Co-organizer SMG's Kan Dong Fang said the Shanghai stop would bring together established international names and newer acts. Published ticket tiers are 480 yuan for the B1/B2 areas, 580 yuan for A1/A2 and 780 yuan for the V area. Sales channels include Damai, Maoyan and Piaoxingqiu; buyers should check the platforms for current availability. SMG also announced plans for ticket-holder offers at attractions including the Oriental Pearl Tower and Shanghai Greenhouse Garden, though its announcement did not specify discount amounts. EDC is a separate event from RED LAND, the game and anime festival running on Fuxing Island from October 2 to 6. Both feature in Yangpu's holiday program, but have different shuttle arrangements.

Credit: EDC China / Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism