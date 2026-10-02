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Nanjing Road Draws Holiday Crowds As Stores Offer Deals

by Yang Jian
October 2, 2026
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Nanjing Road Draws Holiday Crowds As Stores Offer Deals
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Digital billboards promote holiday shopping events and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall's 27th anniversary in Shanghai.

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has kicked off the National Day holiday shopping season with daily deals and a chance to win gold.

The mall recorded 56,952 people at 4pm on October 1, up 21.8 percent year over year. The nearby Bund waterfront recorded 29,112 people at the same time, up 3.8 percent.

Several shoppers had won gold prizes by September 29, according to the campaign organizers. One winner said they entered after buying a watch.

The lucky draw runs from September 25 to October 7, with prizes including 27-gram Lao Feng Xiang gold commemorative sets and shopping and dining vouchers. A single invoice of at least 127 yuan (US$19) from a participating business qualifies for an entry.

To enter, shoppers need to upload a paper or electronic purchase invoice through the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall WeChat mini-program (上海南京路步行街) and complete verification. Ask the store to confirm participation and issue the invoice when paying.

Nanjing Road Draws Holiday Crowds As Stores Offer Deals
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A prize winner completes paperwork with a staff member during Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall's gold draw.

Daily brand promotions also run during the holiday at businesses including New World City, Xinya Cantonese Restaurant, Taikang Food and Shen Dacheng. Offers vary by store and date.

The street's promotions coincide with a new round of shopping and dining vouchers across Shanghai. The city is entering a peak period for holiday voucher releases, according to the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Huangpu District offers retail vouchers with savings of up to 988 yuan on qualifying purchases of 11,888 yuan. Eligible categories include gold jewelry.

Dining offers are available elsewhere in the city. Xuhui District releases vouchers through Meituan and Dianping at midnight each day, with savings of up to 200 yuan.

Pudong's autumn dining voucher program runs through November 15. Discounts apply to qualifying group-buy dining deals purchased through Meituan or Dianping at participating businesses.

Nanjing Road Draws Holiday Crowds As Stores Offer Deals
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors explore the 30th anniversary exhibition "Neon Genesis Evangelion" on the 11th floor of New World City on Nanjing Road E.

Editor: Liu Qi

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