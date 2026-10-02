Nanjing Road Draws Holiday Crowds As Stores Offer Deals

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall has kicked off the National Day holiday shopping season with daily deals and a chance to win gold.

The mall recorded 56,952 people at 4pm on October 1, up 21.8 percent year over year. The nearby Bund waterfront recorded 29,112 people at the same time, up 3.8 percent.

Several shoppers had won gold prizes by September 29, according to the campaign organizers. One winner said they entered after buying a watch.

The lucky draw runs from September 25 to October 7, with prizes including 27-gram Lao Feng Xiang gold commemorative sets and shopping and dining vouchers. A single invoice of at least 127 yuan (US$19) from a participating business qualifies for an entry.

To enter, shoppers need to upload a paper or electronic purchase invoice through the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall WeChat mini-program (上海南京路步行街) and complete verification. Ask the store to confirm participation and issue the invoice when paying.