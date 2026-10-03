For 218 Yuan, Tourists Take the Lead at Hengdian Film Studios

Visitors to the Hengdian World Studios in Zhejiang Province can now buy something more than a photograph on a famous film set: a starring role in their own short drama, with packages starting at 218 yuan.

Palace intrigues, ruthless bosses and spectacular reversals supply the plots. The costumes and locations come from a filmmaking hub where tourists can move between imperial palaces and period streets. A professional crew supplies the direction; the people who normally watch the drama on their phones get to act it out.

The 218-yuan starting price excludes park admission and makeup and styling. A package with makeup and styling is listed at 338 yuan, still excluding admission, New Weekly reported, citing Hengdian's official mini-program. Visitors book a day ahead and receive a finished vertical film lasting about 1.5-2.5 minutes.

Launched in August for individual visitors, the paid service had attracted more than 2,000 participants by late that month, according to China Newsweek report. Customers included retirees, families and overseas tourists. Hengdian also offers separate free acting activities, where joining the cast does not mean buying the resulting footage.

That was how a Shanghai tourist identified as VV ended up playing a palace heroine. She told New Weekly that she and two friends drove to Hengdian in early September, intending to recreate scenes from "Empresses in the Palace," a popular television drama about rivalries in the imperial court.

At the Ming and Qing Palace complex, a director approached them about joining a shoot. No acting skills were required. VV took the lead in a story about a disgraced concubine regaining the emperor's favor; one friend played her maid and the other recorded the action behind the scenes.