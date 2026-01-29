[Money]

Shanghai High-Tech Firm Seeks HK Listing

by Wang Yanlin
January 29, 2026
Another Shanghai high-tech firm applied to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shanghai Junyi Industrial Automation Co Ltd plans to list on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd amid a wave of high-tech firms seeking capital market exposure.

Shanghai Junyi, a "little giant" for high-tech enterprises, was founded in 2009 in Songjiang District and is a leader in integrated robotic systems and solutions in China.

In 2024, Shanghai Junyi ranked second in Chinese NEV battery tray welding automated production line solutions, holding a 3.2 percent market share, and 11th in new-energy battery module automated production line solutions, with a 1.3 percent market share.

Shanghai-based high-tech companies like MiniMax, one of China's "AI tigers" that listed on the Hong Kong stock market in just four years, and Biren Technology, the first Hong Kong-listed domestic graphic processing unit company, caught global attention with their successful initial public offerings last year.

