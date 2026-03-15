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Dyson
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Chinese Cleaning Tech Sweeps Global Markets

by Zhu Shenshen
March 15, 2026
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Chinese Cleaning Tech Sweeps Global Markets
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: Visitors check new techs of Hizero in its booth in AWE 2026 in Shanghai.

Hizero,the Chinese pioneer in "no-suction" cleaner selling in over 30 countries, is eyeing triple-digit growth this year, fueled by rising global demand for its bionic cleaning technology and expansion of product portfolio, it announced during the ongoing AWE show in Shanghai.

At the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2026 in Shanghai this week, Hizero CEO Sam Li was joined by key distributors from Europe and Australia to unveil four new products. The launch signals a strategic push to capture both high-end international markets and a booming domestic appetite for sophisticated home maintenance tools.

A New "Made-in-China" Wave

High-end cleaning technology has emerged as the next major frontier for high-quality Chinese exports, following the global success of electric vehicles and solar panels.

According to the latest IDC report, the global household cleaning robot market grew 20.1 percent in 2025, reaching 32.72 million units. Brands like Roborock, Dreame, and Hizero have rapidly gained ground in Europe and North America by leveraging hardware innovation.

"Nowadays, 'Made-in-China' carries a new meaning: innovation, high quality and reliability," Rafal Sterna, Hizero's European distributor, said at AWE. Sterna noted that Hizero has already sold over 100,000 units in Poland alone, where the technology is prized for no chemical cleaning and maintaining "shining floors" in the country's large, traditional homes.

Chinese Cleaning Tech Sweeps Global Markets
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: Dino Scavamozzo (center) from Australia is testing new cleaning products in AWE.

Disrupting the "Suction" Status Quo

Hizero's primary differentiator is its patented UltimateClean no-suction architecture. While traditional vacuums, including those from rivals like Dyson, rely on high-powered suction motors and airflow, Hizero uses bionic adhesion.

By eliminating the suction motor, the devices filter out airborne particles more effectively, operate at significantly lower noise levels, and remove the need for constant filter maintenance. Comparatively, traditional systems are often limited by energy inefficiency and "secondary contamination," where exhaust vents redistribute fine dust and allergens back into the room.

"It's a completely different experience," said Dino Scavamozzo, Hizero Australia distributor. "A cleaning process that might take two hours with traditional tools is reduced to just 20 minutes."

Scavamozzo anticipates a notable sales increase in Australia and New Zealand this year, bolstered by premium 'one-on-one' digital concierge services for customers.

Chinese Cleaning Tech Sweeps Global Markets
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: Chinese cleaning device makers almost take the whole N1 hall of AWE 2026. They are gaining market shares in both domestic and overseas markets.

Scaling Up for 2026

With 90 percent of its current revenue generated overseas, Hizero is now turning its attention back to its home turf. The 2026 lineup, which includes the H100R handheld multi-surface cleaner and the R700 intelligent floor-washing robot, completes a full-home ecosystem capable of handling everything from routine maintenance to deep, three-dimensional cleaning.

As domestic demand for high-end appliances surges, Li plan to more than double the company's total sales volume by the end of 2026, utilizing platforms like JD.com to reach China's growing middle-class consumers.


Editor: Yao Minji

#Dyson#Shanghai
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