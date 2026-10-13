CIIF 2026: Major Alliances, Infrastructure Launched to Boost Industrial AI

A series of jointly built platform unveilings, strategic agreements and infrastructure initiatives took center stage at the ongoing 26th China International Industrial Fair (CIIF 2026), accelerating the convergence of artificial intelligence with manufacturing across Shanghai and the broader Yangtze River Delta (YRD) region.

At the Yangtze River Delta Industrial AI Innovation and Development Forum, the YRD Industry Innovation Synergy Promotion Center was officially inaugurated. It will serve as a high-level public support platform to facilitate cross-regional factor integration, technology verification, and industrial scenario matching.

Meanwhile, Yangtze River Delta Investment (Shanghai) signed a strategic agreement with the Ningbo Eastern Institute of Technology to jointly build a YRD Industrial Software Incubation Base, establishing a high-level school-enterprise collaborative innovation network.

The YRD investment firm also partnered with key institutions, including the East China Branch of CAICT, East China Normal University's School of Software Engineering, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank and INESA Group, to form the YRD Industrial Software Innovation Consortium. The coalition aims to jointly tackle core technology bottlenecks and bridge the gap from research and development (R&D) to commercial application.